Ballad Health’s hospitalization numbers continue to plummet, with the system reporting 136 COVID-19 patients in its facilities on Friday — a drop of 24 and another three-month low.
Intensive care patients and ventilator patients were also at three-month lows.
As of Friday, Ballad had 27 patients in intensive care, a drop of three; and 16 patients on ventilators, a drop of two.
There were 16 admissions and 41 discharges since Thursday, with 72 COVID-designated beds still available.
Ballad reported its 21-county service area had a positive test rate of 16.8% over the past seven days. In 2020, the World Health Organization pointed to a positivity rate remaining below 5% for at least 14 days as a trigger to reopening businesses and activities.
Also over the past seven days, 142 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the service area, which includes portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
‘Technical issue’ stalls Tennessee report
Tennessee reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 along with 44 deaths in a limited report released Friday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Twitter account, Friday’s lab data is delayed due to a technical issue.
“Our team is working diligently to process the data and we will publish the report as soon as it’s available,” TDH said. “Thank you for your patience.”