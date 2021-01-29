Ballad Health’s hospitalization numbers continue to plummet, with the system reporting 136 COVID-19 patients in its facilities on Friday — a drop of 24 and another three-month low.

Intensive care patients and ventilator patients were also at three-month lows.

As of Friday, Ballad had 27 patients in intensive care, a drop of three; and 16 patients on ventilators, a drop of two.

There were 16 admissions and 41 discharges since Thursday, with 72 COVID-designated beds still available.

Ballad reported its 21-county service area had a positive test rate of 16.8% over the past seven days. In 2020, the World Health Organization pointed to a positivity rate remaining below 5% for at least 14 days as a trigger to reopening businesses and activities.

Also over the past seven days, 142 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the service area, which includes portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

‘Technical issue’ stalls Tennessee report

Tennessee reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 along with 44 deaths in a limited report released Friday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Twitter account, Friday’s lab data is delayed due to a technical issue.

“Our team is working diligently to process the data and we will publish the report as soon as it’s available,” TDH said. “Thank you for your patience.”

Tags

Recommended for you