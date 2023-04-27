Unclaimed Property

Patricia Huggins recovered $436 at a state unclaimed property booth at the Chester County BBQ Festival in 2022.

 Contributed

The Unclaimed Property Division of Tennessee’s Department of Treasury will have a booth at this year’s Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City.

State representatives will be at the Blue Plum on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

