The Unclaimed Property Division of Tennessee’s Department of Treasury will have a booth at this year’s Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City.
State representatives will be at the Blue Plum on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.
The festival is being moved from Founders Park to King Commons Park this year because of ongoing infrastructure work conducted by the city in the area.
State Treasury officials will be holding similar booths at festivals and state fairs across Tennessee in the coming months to reach residents who may be owed a share of an estimated $1.2 billion in unclaimed property.
In October, the state had a booth at the Unicoi Apple Festival. According to the division, there was roughly $1,131,489 in unclaimed property waiting to be recovered in Unicoi County in 2022.
State officials also estimated there was nearly another $32 million in unclaimed property waiting for residents of Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties.
Last year, the state returned 50,337 claims totaling $57.6 million in cash property to the owners or their heirs, businesses and local governments.
Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that are unable to locate the rightful owners.
This unclaimed money includes utility refunds, uncashed paychecks, credit balances for overpayments, rental deposit refunds, gift certificates, securities and abandoned bank accounts.
The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the state Department of Treasury that seeks to return missing money to the rightful owner.
The program works to proactively locate owners through various means, including working with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to match information with employment records to help locate possible claimants.
Earlier this year, treasury officials sent letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.
Thousands of letters are mailed annually in large batches to possible claimants through their current employers, who are asked to deliver the letters to those with missing money.
The letter directs the recipients to submit a claim through ClaimItTN.gov. A significant portion of claims each year are returned through the assistance of employers. About 70% of claims are paid on average in as little as two weeks.
There is no time limit on claiming the property, and there is never a fee to claim it in Tennessee.
State authorities also advise residents to beware of any service asking them to pay its help in claiming the money. If you are ever contacted about unclaimed property in Tennessee and would like to check the validity, go to ClaimItTN.gov.