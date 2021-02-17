Tennessee reported 780 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, the second consecutive day the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases — the first time since Sept. 28 and 29 that’s occurred.

It’s been 141 days since Tennessee last reported back-to-back days under 1,000 new infections, and more than five months since it reported three straight days under that mark. The state’s average number of new infections over the past seven days, meanwhile, has dropped to 1,416 per day, the lowest rate since Oct. 4. That average hasn’t fallen below 1,000 since June.

Northeast Tennessee reported a net increase of 102 infections on Wednesday, with Hawkins (10), Sullivan (40), Unicoi (10) and Washington (26) each adding more than 10 new cases. Active cases saw an overall decline of five, though three counties (Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington) reported an increase in active cases.

Ballad hospitalizations remain stable

Ballad Health reported an increase of one in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of ventilator patients rose by two.

Over the past two weeks, Ballad’s inpatient count has remained relatively stable, holding between 93 and 107 since Feb. 4. Critical care patients have also remained relatively stable in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, Ballad had 98 virus patients in its hospitals, with 18 in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.