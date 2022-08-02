WCSO logo

JONESBOROUGH – More than $47,000 of state inmate medical expenses from 2019 and 2020 will be reimbursed to Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton said Tuesday.

“When I took office, the more than $2 million in past due medical bills included expenses for some state inmates,” Sexton said. “Even with no reimbursement requests submitted since 2019, we were able to get $47,699 of past medical expenses reimbursed.”

