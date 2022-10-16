State Line Drive-In

State Line Drive-In proprietor Andy Wetzel stands beside the iconic marquee that was inspired by a Dean Martin movie.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.

But the future is not always foreseeable, and a few years ago, it appeared the drive-in would not be able to keep up with the technological revolution going on in the motion picture industry. But the theater has not only made the transition, it is now able to provide a wide variety of new technological entertainment for the communities it serves and was even able to help keep communities together during a pandemic.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you