ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
But the future is not always foreseeable, and a few years ago, it appeared the drive-in would not be able to keep up with the technological revolution going on in the motion picture industry. But the theater has not only made the transition, it is now able to provide a wide variety of new technological entertainment for the communities it serves and was even able to help keep communities together during a pandemic.
Proprietor Andy Wetzel said the drive-in got its start in 1947 when two businessmen from North Carolina built the theater. The name State Line was appropriate because the current U.S. Highway 19E that runs beside the theater did not exist at that time. Instead of the modern highway, the route to Roan Mountain on US19E and to Mountain City and Boone on US 321 went along State Line Road, which passes by the theater on what is now the back of the business. In 1949, the State Line Drive-In was bought by local businessman Earl Bowling. He molded the theater into a successful operation and created many of the features which are still key parts of its ambiance.
One of the most important images that Bowling created was the huge marquee proclaiming the name of the theater. Appropriately, the marquee came from a scene in a movie shown at the theater.
“It was from a Dean Martin movie,” Wetzel said. “There was a scene where Martin was driving and crossed the border from California to Nevada. There was a State Line advertising a casino at the border.” Wetzel said Bowling liked that sign so much that he took a clip of the sign from the movie, showed it to a sign company in Johnson City and they manufactured the sign for the theater. The iconic sign still stands and announces the movies being shown.
Bowling had plenty of time to leave a lasting imprint on the theater, as he operated the theater until nearly the 21st century. After taking over the business in 1949, operated it until he leased it to Ray Glover in 1975. Glover operated the theater from 1975 until 1985. Bowling took the theater back in 1985 and ran it until he became ill with cancer in 1995.
Wetzel took control from Bowling in 1995 as a result of family connections. Wetzel, a firefighter with the Elizabethton Fire Department, had no experience in running a drive-in theater. He became involved because his wife, Jenny, is Bowling’s stepdaughter. Wetzel said that his wife worked in accounting at East Tennessee State University and had never worked with the drive-in. Because neither had any experience, they began by just leasing the theater from Bowling in 1995. They bought it in 1996.
There were some major changes the Wetzels had to make as a result of the technological revolution in the motion picture industry from the age of 35mm film to the current digital projection. Wetzel said that change was only made possible thanks to great support from the community.
When Wetzel first learned about the motion picture decision to go exclusively to digital projection in 2013, he did not see a way forward for the State Line. The changeover meant that each theater would need to purchase a digital projector at a cost of around $75,000. There was no way the finances of the State Line could justify such an investment. With the saturation of older 35 mm films on cable networks, there was no way the State Line could generate enough profit from simply showing old movies. It looked like the gates to the drive-in would be closed forever.
But then Wetzel heard of a possible way out, thanks to Honda. The Japanese automaker had done very well in America over the last half century. The Japanese automaker saw a way to further assimilate itself into the American culture by helping to rescue an American icon, the drive-in theater. For that reason, Honda launched Project Drive-In during the summer of 2013. The local communities served by the State Line became involved in the internet-based contest to get votes. Honda initially announced that it would fund five drive-ins through the project. When the deadline for voting passed, Wetzel was disappointed to learn that the State Line had not been one of the top five. But Honda said Project Drive-In had mobilized the public and donations had flowed in to Project Drive-in to such an extent that it would be possible to provide four more digital projectors.
With the contest back on, new life was was given to the State Line effort and it wound up in sixth place and was awarded one of the $75,000 projectors. Even so, the drive-in’s owners had to make a significant investment because the new projector required significant upgrades to the projection room. The room would need to be cleaned and air-conditioning would have to be installed. It would require an upgrade in the electrical system. Wetzel said State Line invested $20,000 in the upgrades. To thank the public for the support in the contest, the State Line offered a free movie at the end of the 2013 season and another free movie at the start of the 2014 season.
The switch to digital has provided a lot more opportunities for the public. The image produced by the digital equipment is better and the sound has improved significantly. Instead of speakers that had to be attached to a car window, the new audio system works on the radio system in the car, providing digital quality stereo sound. Wetzel said the theater has just invested $7,300 in integrated media upgrades.
The digital projector allows for the projection of any laptop computer screen onto big screen at the drive-in. Imagine a video game played on such a big screen. Videos and concerts can be projected. New ways for the community to use the drive-in continue to be found, including weddings, parties and other social events. The equipment paid big dividends during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the need for social distancing, five churches used the drive-in for their weekly services while Carter County schools held their four high school graduations there.
With families sitting in their vehicles, there was no need for people to get close together. Wetzel even reconfigured the concession stand to provide outside service for patrons.
It has been an eventful 75 years for the State Line, but with the new technology, there is no telling what is in the future for this valuable community asset.