Failure to “maintain adequate controls over its capital assets records” were among seven findings listed in a recently completed state audit of the Washington County’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year that ended June 30.
The independent audit, conducted annually by the state Comptroller of the Treasury’s office, also noted that the “estimated beginning fund balance in the General Capital Projects Fund and the estimated beginning fund balance submitted to the state differed by a significant amount.”
Both those audit findings were listed in the offices of county mayor and director of accounts and budgets.
During the budget process, auditors said county commissioners approved and adopted an estimated beginning fund balance in the General Capital Projects Fund of $3,616,670. This amount differed from the $4,555,470 figure submitted to the state.
Auditors have recommended that during the budget process, “each fund’s estimated beginning fund balance should be realistically estimated and accurately posted to the accounting records after approval by the county commission and should agree with amounts submitted to the state.”
Other findings cited in the audit:
Offices of the highway superintendent, director of accounts and budgets, and purchasing agent
- “Competitive bids were not properly solicited in compliance with state statutes.”
Office of the director of schools
- “The accounting records for various funds had not been maintained properly.”
- “Unclaimed funds were not reported paid to the state.”
- “The school department did not maintain adequate control over is capital assets records.”
Office of sheriff
- “The office had accounting deficiencies.”
County officials said they were pleased with what was termed a “clean opinion” that reported no significant financial deficiencies.
“The auditor issued an unqualified opinion stating the financial statements fairly present the financial position and related changes, cash flows and budgetary comparisons of Washington County as of June 30, 2020, and for the year then ended,” Mitch Meredith, Washington County’s director of accounts and budgets, said in a news release.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy also noted in a statement released last week that he was pleased with the audit findings.
“That’s good news for the county, meaning county government as a whole is a good steward of taxpayer funds,” Grandy said. “This is an excellent testament to the County’s ability to manage its finances.”