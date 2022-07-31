Ivan Daniels, 15, is state president of the Tennessee Society of Children of the American Revolution. He stands by the official image he initiated for this year’s state project: “Saluting Our Children Soldiers,” bringing awareness to the children who served as soldiers and sailors in the Revolutionary War.
One of the highlights for children who traveled across the state to attend the Call to Arms of the Tennessee Society of Children of the American Revolution was the chance to observe the firing of a 3-pounder cannon by Overmountain Men re-enactors.
ELIZABETHTON — They have been called the “most forgotten veterans” and children from as far away as Memphis and Jackson gathered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday to bring public attention to these unsung heroes.
Those veterans are the children who were part of the armies and militia of the Revolutionary War. One group that is working to bring public consciousness to these veterans is the Tennessee Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
The organization is made up of 20 children’s societies across the state. They came together this weekend at Sycamore Shoals at an event called “Call to Arms.” It is the first time that the state organization has met at Sycamore Shoals. Part of the reason for the site selection is that the state president of Children of the American Revolution is Ivan Daniels, 15, from Carter County. His mother, Melodie Daniels, has long been active in American Revolutionary War and Sycamore Shoals activities.
Ivan Daniels said the state theme and project under his direction this year is “Saluting Our Children Soldiers.” He said there were several children from this area who are known to have served in the Revolutionary War before they turned 16.
He said these include James Sevier, the son of Col. John Sevier. Daniels said James Sevier was considered too young to take part in the battle, but he was at the foot of Kings Mountain, taking care of the horses after the Overmountain Men and other militia had dismounted and began to moving forward on foot to surround the British position.
There is information on several other local children who were soldiers, including Presley Larkin, 12; Williams Cross, 14, a drummer; and William Price, a fife player. Daniels said the youngest soldier was found to be a 7-year-old drummer from North Carolina.
Daniels said the state organization is gathering this data and placing it in an online database, which will be accessible to the public. Interested people may donate to the effort at tscarssp@gmail.com.
While the children had come to Sycamore Shoals to plan the agenda and projects for the rest of the year, it was not all work.
The children enjoyed exploring the recreated Fort Watauga. Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association held a storytelling workshop so the children could learn how to more effectively tell the stories about the Revolutionary War that they have learned.
Many of the children enjoyed spending Friday night in one of the cabins inside the stockade, where they probably practiced the storytelling techniques in sharing ghost stories with one another.
One of the highlight of Saturday was a chance to watch as re-enactors fired a 3-pounder cannon for the children.
The event closed with several of the re-enactors marching into the fort and conducting drill and ceremonies, ending with the mourn arms for the child soldiers who were killed in the Revolutionary War.
