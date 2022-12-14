ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center.
“I am very relieved,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “After a brief discussion on the strides we have made at the facility, the board voted unanimously to certify our jail.”
“This is not anything I did, this was the result of everyone’s hard work. I appreciate everything my staff did to make this happen and I appreciate the County Commission approving a much-needed pay increase for the department to help us retain our current employees and recruit new employees to correct our staffing issues.”
The “staffing issues” Fraley mentioned was one of the main points highlighted by inspectors of the Tennessee Corrections Institute during the most recent inspections of the jail. During the inspection, those problems uncovered were called “life safety issues” that were attributed to shortages of corrections officers.
Those shortages were attributed to the low wages paid to corrections officers in Carter County, in comparison with the other counties in the region. Starting corrections officers in Carter County were paid $13.47 per hour. Fraley told the County Commission that the higher pay being offered at jails in neighboring counties was one of the reasons that there was a severe shortages of corrections officers in Carter County.
Fraley proposed several measures to correct the problem. One was to increase the pay of officers to make the jail more competitive with surrounding agencies. That was accomplished during the Nov. 21 meeting of the County Commission, which voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $5 per hour pay increase for all Sheriff’s Office employees.
Fraley also alleviated the manpower shortage by cutting eight corrections officer positions under a reorganization of staffing.
Fraley has also been aggressively recruiting new staff. He said 15 recruits took the civil service test this week and he will start interviewing the potential corrections officers this week.
These improvements were brought to the table when the Board of Control was making its decision on recertification of the Carter County facility. Another important factor in the board’s decision was the action by TCI Detention Facility Specialist Jason Cate, who performed the inspection and re-inspection of the Detention Center this year.
Fraley said Cate told the board that he had revised his opinion of the Carter County facility and was now recommending recertification.
Fraley said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy also spoke favorably about the improvements that have been made by Carter County. “Mayor Grandy is a member of the board and he is aware of what is going on in the counties around him,” the sheriff’s said.
Fraley said another important action is scheduled for the next County Commission meeting on Monday. That is when the commission will be asked to approve a $1 million renovation of the jail’s heating and air conditioning system.
That renovation and an increase in the number of corrections officers will allow the jail to once again start taking federal prisoners. That would eventually lead to payment of over $1 million a year from the federal government to the county for housing federal prisoners.
Fraley said the return of federal prisoners will take some time. Not only will it take time to install the new heating and air conditioning system, but it will also require the new corrections officers to get up to speed.’’
We have a new staff of corrections officers, right now they are used to the jail housing 205 prisoners. They will have to adjust to another 30 to 40 federal prisoners,” the sheriff said.