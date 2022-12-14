ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center.

“I am very relieved,” Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “After a brief discussion on the strides we have made at the facility, the board voted unanimously to certify our jail.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

