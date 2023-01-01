Broadband

Tennessee is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to extend internet to underserved citizens. The state is relying on the accuracy of this federal map to make the best decisions on funding internet extension in Tennessee.

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected. That is why decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability.

But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.

