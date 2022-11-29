Saint Thomas Episcopal Church

Led by a bagpiper and a drummer, the congregation of St. Thomas Episcopal Church celebrated St. Andrew's Day a bit early last Sunday.

 Timothy Holder

ELIZABETHTON — Today, Nov. 30, is Saint Andrew’s Day, is the feast day of the apostle Andrew, the brother of Peter. The day is the official national day of Scotland and marks the beginning of the traditional St. Andrew’s Christmas advent novena. Andrew is introduced in the Bible in Matthew 4:18-22: “As Jesus walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, Andrew his brother, casting a net

into the sea—for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him.”

