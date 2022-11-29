ELIZABETHTON — Today, Nov. 30, is Saint Andrew’s Day, is the feast day of the apostle Andrew, the brother of Peter. The day is the official national day of Scotland and marks the beginning of the traditional St. Andrew’s Christmas advent novena. Andrew is introduced in the Bible in Matthew 4:18-22: “As Jesus walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon, who is called Peter, Andrew his brother, casting a net
into the sea—for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him.”
While East Tennessee cherishes its Scotch-Irish traditions, St. Andrew’s Day has never received much attention in the region. One exception is St. Thomas Episcopal Church, which celebrated the saint last Sunday. Father Timothy Scott Holder described the observance: “blessed by a sky of sunshine, warm weather, a joyous congregation, led by a bagpipe and tenor Scottish drum processing into the historic old church and then out, following the Lord’s Supper, to the parish’s beautiful West Gardens for a wreath-laying in “Old Town” Elizabethton.” Holder is proud of his Scottish roots, which he can trace back to ancestors who came here as a part of the great migration that began at the time of the Revolutionary War.
Holder said “we figure that St.Andrew being a great fisherman and all, hard working for Jesus, and with Scottish roots, he would make a fine Carter Countian today. We have to admit, however that venerated in Scotland for at least 1200 years as patron, St.
Andrew is claimed and beloved by at least seven countries and dozens of cities and smaller regions across the world. Jesus said, ‘Follow me,’ and blessed Andrew followed, the Gospel tells us,” Holder said, “May we do so today!”