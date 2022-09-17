St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry has received $6,000 from Food Lion Feeds to help improve operations, increase its capacity to donate more food to food-insecure neighbors and purchase needed equipment.
St. Mary’s, a partner agency with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, received the funds through Food Lion Feeds’ The Great Pantry Makeover effort. In addition to providing funds for the capital improvement project, local Food Lion associates will provide support by donating volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative.
“The Food Lion crew worked hard to volunteer and assemble heavy duty shelving that will be used to store nonperishable goods” said Edward Breese, community relations manager for Second Harvest Food Bank. “It was inspiring to watch the volunteers from Food Lion and St. Mary’s working together to improve the food pantry for the community.”
The pantry makeover helps create sustainability in operations and allows the pantry to serve more people. Additionally, the pantry will receive a nonperishable donation and more than $3,500 in Food Lion gift cards in support through the holidays and winter months.
The annual campaign takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.
“We are proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve.”
Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee feeds the hungry by securing donations of food from national and local manufacturers, grocers and individuals and redistributing to qualified nonprofit charities and through Food Bank programs that feed the hungry in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region.