St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry has received $6,000 from Food Lion Feeds to help improve operations, increase its capacity to donate more food to food-insecure neighbors and purchase needed equipment.

St. Mary’s, a partner agency with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, received the funds through Food Lion Feeds’ The Great Pantry Makeover effort. In addition to providing funds for the capital improvement project, local Food Lion associates will provide support by donating volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative.

