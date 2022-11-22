Crane at John Sevier

A crane helped make repairs to the elevator at the Sevier Center in July.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

The John Sevier Center's newly renovated and modernized elevators, as well as some apartments, were damaged last week by a water leak. 

While the building's sprinkler system was being serviced on Nov. 17, a pipe was dislodged causing the fire pump to release gallons of water at full pressure and volume. Patricia Oldham, executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, the agency that owns the building, told the JCDA Board on Tuesday that water fell from the top of the 11-story building to the bottom. 

