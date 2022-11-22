The John Sevier Center's newly renovated and modernized elevators, as well as some apartments, were damaged last week by a water leak.
While the building's sprinkler system was being serviced on Nov. 17, a pipe was dislodged causing the fire pump to release gallons of water at full pressure and volume. Patricia Oldham, executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, the agency that owns the building, told the JCDA Board on Tuesday that water fell from the top of the 11-story building to the bottom.
Oldham said that caused damage to both of the building's elevators, knocking one out of service, and sent water leaking into some residents' apartments.
"My big concern was about the residents," Oldham said. "I do understand that there was some water that may have reached in some closets and bathrooms and kitchens, things like that. They're working very hard to check every apartment."
The JCDA recently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair and upgrade the Sevier Center's elevators, and they had just passed their state inspection when the leak occurred. One was knocked out of service entirely, and the other had to be operated manually, Oldham said.
JCDA Chairman Hank Carr said the control panel for one of the elevators was damaged, and repair workers are waiting for parts to arrive. He added that he doesn't think the damage was "significant."
"We do not know the cost yet," Carr said. "Nobody has shared that with us. It was a substantial water leak."
Carr also said they are no closer to finding the cause of another leak that sprung in the building over the summer. City officials are hoping to meet with the JCDA sometime in early December to discuss the leak. Oldham said they are considering bringing in an outside consultant to try and find the source of it.
"We've got to find a solution here," Carr said.
Two residents affected by rent increase
Carr told the board on Tuesday that two residents at the Sevier Center are paying market rent to live there, and therefore their rental rates weren't protected when rent at the building was increased earlier this year.
That would have left those two residents facing a rent increase of between 65-78%, or between $415-425 more per month. Carr said LHP, the company that operates the Sevier Center, had worked out an arrangement with the two residents, and that final details would likely be provided to the board at their next meeting.
Asked how those two slipped through the cracks in the process to raise subsidized rents, Carr said that's a better question for LHP.
"What they said, was through this mark-up-to-market rental increase process is that nobody's rent would be affected," said Carr. "And that is a true statement, if you're under the protected rent status.
"There are two people in the building who had come in under that program, but their income had increased and they chose to stay," Carr continued. "Therefore, they were not protected under that process and nobody recognized that there were two people paying market rent that were not part of the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) program."
