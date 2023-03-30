ELIZABETHTON — Spring will dominate the schedule of activities and events scheduled for the month of April at Sycamore Shoals State Park. The spring events include the annual plant auction and the spring open house, to be observed on Saturday, April 22, and Earth Day celebrations, to be observed on Sunday, April 23.
Events at the Carter Mansion will also be featured prominently during the month. The scheduled events include a Carter Mansion celebration on Saturday, April 1, and an “1850’s Trade Faire at the Carter Mansion” on Saturday April 15.
The first event on the April calendar takes place tomorrow, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carter Mansion. The Carter Mansion Celebration promises to be a day of history, traditional arts and family fun, as people come together to celebrate the oldest frame house in Tennessee, and also celebrate the Carter Family, for whom the county is named. It will feel like a time trip back to the 1780’s as tours of the Carter Mansion will be provided. Living history re-enactors will demonstrate aspects of 18th century life, and local craftsmen will showcase traditional skills.
The Carter Mansion will once again be in the spotlight on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the “1850’s Trade Faire a the Carter Mansion. Admission will be free.
Although built in the 1770’s Tennessee’s oldest frame house was a thriving farm and family home for nearly two centuries. That role will be portrayed by living history interpreters, who will demonstrate various trades, skills, and professions of mid-19th century. Occupations such as a lawyer, doctor, undertaker, and other will be portrayed. Visitors will also learn about medicinal plant usage, tasks of 19th century housewives, midwifery, children’s games and more.
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase.
On Sunday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m., the Watauga Valley Art League will hold its monthly meeting. All are welcome to join the meeting, highlighted by an art-related presentation.
The spring celebrations at the park will take place next week, beginning with the Annual Plant Auction and Spring Open House on Sunday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. to view plants and register. The auction begins at 9 a.m.
Everyone is invited to come and bid on plants, flowers, and shrubs of all kinds. There will also be a variety of outdoor organizations and groups that will be set up in the visitor’s center and outside the park, including master gardeners, the park’s very own in-house butterfly and bird expert, representatives from other neighboring state parks and sites. The event is sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension Service, East Tennessee Nursery Association, and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
The Earth Day celebration will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. Sabine Hill Social Society will celebrate Earth Day with a fun day of outdoor activities. Events will include an afternoon of shuttlecock and 9 pins at Fort Watauga. Period attire is preferred but not necessary. Bring your own refreshments, chair or ground cover.
Also that Sunday, the monthly Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang will be in the visitor’s center, performing the rich music traditions of the region from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The final event of the month will be the Sabine Hill Guided Tour on Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m. Registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Park staff will lead the guided tour of the home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor following the War of 1812. The home is described as one of the finest examples of federal architecture in Tennessee. The home is located at 2328 W. G St. Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for students aged 7-17, and children 6 and under are admitted free.