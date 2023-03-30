Sycamore Shoals State Park

Several April events at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will center on the Carter Mansion, Tennessee's oldest frame house.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Spring will dominate the schedule of activities and events scheduled for the month of April at Sycamore Shoals State Park. The spring events include the annual plant auction and the spring open house, to be observed on Saturday, April 22, and Earth Day celebrations, to be observed on Sunday, April 23.

Events at the Carter Mansion will also be featured prominently during the month. The scheduled events include a Carter Mansion celebration on Saturday, April 1, and an “1850’s Trade Faire at the Carter Mansion” on Saturday April 15.

