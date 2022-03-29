ELIZABETHTON — Spring will be returning to downtown Elizabethton on Saturday, April 2, with the first Cruise-In of the year for the Carter County Car Club.
In addition, the downtown area will also have an exercise in democracy with the grand opening of the new headquarters offices for the Carter County Republican Party, complete with a chance for candidates to speak with voters at the Covered Bridge Park as part of the celebration.
The location for the new headquarters will be inside the Professional Building at 707 E. Elk Ave., across the street from the Covered Bridge Park.
The party will take advantage of that location by hosting a picnic in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who come will be able to see the new headquarters, enjoy the picnic and mingle with Republican candidates for local offices.
During the picnic, there will be a meet-and-greet that will continue throughout the afternoon. All Republican candidates for local offices are invited to participate in the event and set up locations within the park to meet and speak with residents about their candidacy.
The kick off cruise-in for 2022 will take place along East Elk Avenue in downtown from 5-9 p.m. The event will take place every following Saturday through Oct. 29, weather permitting, or another event is scheduled for downtown on a Saturday afternoon.
The proceeds from the cruise-ins and the annual car show in July will be donated to several local children’s charities: the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Carter County Schools’ Accelerated Reader program, Kids Like Us, Shop with a Cop program, Friends Down Syndrome program, and Isaiah 117 House.