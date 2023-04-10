Several members of the Jerry Peters family won championships at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight on Sunday. The winners include Jerry Peters’ grandson, Matthew Peters. He won the adult contest. His sister, Laura Baird, finished second. His daughters and Baird’s nieces were also winners. McKynlee Peters won the 7-12 age category. Madalyn Peters won the 4-6 age category.
The adult contest at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight had an exciting finish, with each of the final two contestants down to their final egg. The finalists were brother and sister Matthew Peters and Laura Baird.
These Egg Fight champions are members of the Jerry Peters Family. From left to right: Madalyn Peters won the 4-6 age group, her sister McKynlee won the 7-12 age group and their cousin Presley Cowan finished second in the 7-12 age group.
Brothers finished first and second in the contest for newborns to 3-years-old. The champion was 2-month-old Garrett Arnold, who defeated his brother, 18 month-old Levi Arnold. Garrett is held by his father, Luke Arnold. Levi is flanked by his papaws, Patton Arnold (left) and Clayton Mullins.
ELIZABETHTON — Sunday was the 200th anniversary of the annual Peters Hollow Egg Fight and it was the second time the egg fight has been fought without the frequent champion, the late Jerry Peters. But his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren continued his legacy into the third century of a competition started in 1823 to determine whose chickens laid the eggs with the hardest shells.
The family had a superlative day, starting with the competition for the children ages 4-6 years old. Madalyn Peters, who is Jerry’s great grandchild, won that contest over Avery Love Edwards, who finished second for the second year in a row.
The family competition continued with the contest for children ages 7-12. That contest was won by Madalyn’s sister, McKynlee Peters. McKynlee won the contest over her cousin, Presely Cowan, who finished second.
The family domination continued, when Matthew Peters, the father of Madalyn and McKynlee, won the adult competition. He was down to his last egg and was facing his sister, Laura Baird, who still had several uncracked eggs. His lone egg defeated all the remaining eggs of his sister, allowing him to win the adult title.
While the Peters family was shut out in the youngest category, for children from newborns through 3 years old, that competition was also a family affair. In this contest, 2-month-old Garrett Arnold defeated his 18-month old brother, Levi Arnold. Both boys and their family was happy with the result.
The Jerry Peters family’s accomplishment in the other contests was even more impressive because one of its members, Joy Henry, who has won the contest several times, chose to take a hiatus this Easter. Jerry is her grandfather.
“He would have been proud,” Joy said of the success Jerry’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren had this year. She said “it is good we can carry on the tradition.” Joy said the family still follows the tradition Jerry established, raising chickens at his farm at the foot of Peters Hollow.
The man who is keeping that tradition alive is Jeffrey Peters. While he undoubtedly has some secrets his father passed on to him, the rest is not so secret. “I am still raising the chickens the same way he did, mixing in some oyster shell in their diet.”
He is still using the same chicken coop, but he has a new flock, since chickens lay their hardest eggs when they are young. He continues to use the same breed of chickens, the Araucana, native to the Araucania region of Chile. Appropriately, this breed lays eggs that are a pastel blue color, seemingly ready to be an Easter egg once they have been boiled.
Jerry Peters worked hard to be a champion at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight until his death at the age of 83. His spirit continues to be felt.