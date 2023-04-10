ELIZABETHTON — Sunday was the 200th anniversary of the annual Peters Hollow Egg Fight and it was the second time the egg fight has been fought without the frequent champion, the late Jerry Peters. But his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren continued his legacy into the third century of a competition started in 1823 to determine whose chickens laid the eggs with the hardest shells.

The family had a superlative day, starting with the competition for the children ages 4-6 years old. Madalyn Peters, who is Jerry’s great grandchild, won that contest over Avery Love Edwards, who finished second for the second year in a row.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you