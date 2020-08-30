When the Johnson City Commission met on Aug. 17, members said they wanted to see strict enforcement of novel coronavirus safeguards at sporting events — their eyes trained on a Science Hill High School football game 11 days later.
City Manager Pete Peterson said if safety guidelines — namely social distancing and mask wearing — weren’t enforced, it would only be a matter of time before an outbreak brings high school sports to a grinding halt.
“Where this thing is going to fall apart and where everybody is really going to get into a confrontational mode is if we have an outbreak of COVID as a result of an athletic event, and the way that’s going to happen is a lack of enforcement of all the things I just talked about it,” he said at the meeting.
When the Hilltoppers took the field for the first time in front of their home crowd Friday night, mask usage was at or near 100% among spectators as periodic reminders that masks were required at all times in the stadium played over the loud speakers at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
“I know this is not ideal, but we’re doing what we have to do to have our games,” the announcer said.
The crowd appeared to listen, with masks only being removed when people were eating or drinking, though some people were wearing them pulled below their noses, something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourages. If somebody was seen without a mask on, they were stopped by ushers and told they had to wear a mask — no exceptions. Seating was also highly regulated, with guests asked to remain in their assigned sections and seats unless getting concessions or using the restroom.
One attendee, Sarah Overbay, said being at the stadium brought some sense of normalcy back, calling it “outstanding” and “great” for both the kids and adults.
“I think everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do,” Overbay said, “I think it makes me feel a little bit normal, it’s a great thing — especially for the kids.”
Marty Norris, whose son is part of the Hilltopper band, said he knows there are people who don’t want sporting events to take place, “but the kids have got to have a way to get a release.”
“It’s so messed up out there, and they just need to be able to get out and enjoy themselves,” Norris said. “If they can get through this, they can get through anything with everything that’s going on.”
Asked if he felt safe with the protocols in place, Norris said “I really do,” though he conceded that the masks were difficult to breathe in — something other attendees could be hear lamenting.
“These things do wear you out though,” Norris said, “but hey, like I told this guy at work, you can say what you want to about having to breathe in these, (but) it’s a lot harder to breathe dead than with a mask on.”