South Central Ruritan to host weekly turkey shoot Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South Central Ruritan will host a weekly turkey shoot on Friday nights.Registration will be held at 5 p.m. and the shoot will start at 6.Food will be served.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Turkey Shoot Shoot Food Registration Recommended for you Most Popular 'It about knocked me out of bed.': Kingsport sees debris, vibrations from Eastman Man arrested after allegedly choking a police K-9 after pursuit in Washington County Casa Nostra: The return of some old friends Ballad's COVID-19 inpatient total reaches another record high District tournament action coming in two weeks Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.