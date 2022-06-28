HAMPTON — There are a lot of improvements in the works for the Hampton Watershed Trail System, including the creation of a pump track.
The Tri-Cities Chapter of Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association has been providing guidance on the improvements and has contracted with American Ramp Company & Velosolutions for an asphalt pump track concepts design. Wesley Bradley, spokesman for SORBA Tri-Cities, said American Ramp Company is a worldwide builder of pump tracks, and that should attract quality competition to the Hampton facility.
Bradley said the pump track will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails System, located adjacent to 2nd Avenue in Hampton. He said the design effort has been funded by the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board and has support from the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Because this is a project with both city and county involvement, Bradley is seeking input from the community.
“We want this proposed pump track to be a great community asset of bikes, boards, inline skates and scooters,” Bradley said. “A high performance playground for everything with wheels. We also want to pay tribute to the area’s heritage of being a former manganese mine and timber harvesting site.”
Bradley said overall design considerations came up in the kickoff meeting, resulting in the decision to get input from the community. “We would like the community’s input to help us with some concepts and potential features that will help define the overall design of the proposed track,” Bradley said.
Local riders interested in using the future pump track who would like to provide input may access the survey site for the question and detailed information on the various choices. The online site is: https://forms.gle/5eatuuUhVMbYJvUw8.
The deadline for returning the survey is July 5.