ELIZABETHTON — A lot of angry citizens have spoken out about a letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation about the three crosses atop Lynn Mountain on the edge of downtown.
While people gathered at the former Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce site at the base of the mountain on Saturday in order to show support for the crosses, the two sides have been quiet during the weekend. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes, citing “the potential threat of litigation,” said on Friday that he would have no further comment on the situation at this time.
The writer of the letter for the Freedom from Religion Foundation, Karen M. Heineman, is located in Wisconsin and was not immediately available to comment.
Some other people are seeking an alternative to the controversy that will preserve the display. One reader of the Johnson City Press recalled a similar incident several years ago in Kingsport and remembered how it was solved.
Eddie Welch said the Kingsport incident was over a Christmas scene at Church Circle. “Mr. Tommy Hulse bought the land and allowed the Christmas scene to continue,” Welch said.
Welch said he would like to try the same solution for the Elizabethton controversy. “I would be interested in purchasing the small tract of land from the city, and allow the crosses to remain. I have no interest in the land, but the crosses must stay,” Welch said in a email to the Press.
Although Heineman wrote her letter several weeks ago, her comments at that time seem to mesh with Welch’s suggestion.
Heineman concluded her March 3 letter by saying “The Establishment Clause (of the U.S. Constitution) requires neutrality so that religious and nonreligious are treated equally. Using government property and, possibly, government funds to sponsor a Christmas message does not respect this constitutional dictate. Moving the crosses to private property would satisfy the obligation.”