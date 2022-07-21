ELIZABETHTON — Some citizens of Carter County have expressed worries that there could be some confusion with the ballot for the Carter County General Election.
The concern is not with the way the ballot is laid out or worded. It is that there are several races on the ballot that feature similar names, creating the potential for voters to vote for someone they did not mean to support.
The concern starts at the top of the ballot. In the mayor’s race, the ballot lists Leon Humphrey as one of the candidates. He is the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey. Critics say the candidate should be listed on the ballot as Leon Humphrey Jr., to help avoid any confusion with the former mayor.
The question of how the name of the candidate should appear was actually addressed during the June 6 meeting of the Carter County Election Commission. Leon Humphrey Sr. spoke to the committee during that meeting and said his son was known as Leon. That was the way the candidate was listed on his qualifying petition.
State election law says in TCA 2-5-204 © that the commission can change the way a candidate’s name appears on the ballot “If no less than four members of the county election commission vote in the affirmative that a candidate’s name on the ballot would be confusing or misleading, the county election commission may require further identifying information or may omit any confusing or misleading portion of the name.”
During the June 6 Election Commission meeting, Tom Whitehead made a motion to have “Jr.” added to the Aug. 4 General Ballot. Teresa Murray Smith seconded the motion.
There are five members appointed to the election commission. Three of the members voted for the addition of “Jr.” to the ballot line. They were Whitehead, Smith and Diane Wilde. Two of the commissioners voted against the motion: Junior Stanley and Ramon Sanches-Vinas. With only three votes, the motion did not meet the state requirement to have four members approving a change to the name on the ballot. That meant that the name on the ballot would remain Leon Humphrey.
Leon Humphrey Sr. said he and his son have made it clear in their announcements in the media that it is the son of the former mayor who is running in the race. In the announcement of the candidacy in the Johnson City Press, both father and son participated in the interview. The photograph accompanying the published story contained only Leon Humphrey Jr. The story made clear that the candidate had been a teen when his father became mayor and that led to his interest in government. The story said he was 27 years old and also listed his work history and education. He was quoted saying: “I am a younger person.”
Humphrey Sr. said he strongly supports his son and will be glad to help him if he gets elected.
“There is a sharp learning curve to being mayor,” Humphrey Sr. said. He would provide advice and introduce him to important people in regional and state government.
But worries about voter confusion does not end at the top of the ballot. There are a few other races on the ballot in which candidates have similar names.
One example where there could be some confusion is in the county commission race in the 3rd District. In that race, the Republican nominees are challenged by two independents. The two independents are: Charles D. Von Cannon and David Cannon.
There is also worries about confusion involving write-in candidates with the last name of Guinn.
One is Rick Guinn, who is running a countywide write-in campaign against Roger Colbaugh for road superintendent.
The other is Derrick Guinn, who is running a write-in campaign for the county commission from the 2nd County Commission District.
Adding to the worries about confusion is that two of the candidates on the ballot for the 2nd District are Julie Guinn and Avery “Pops” Wynn.
Voters are cautioned to take their time and carefully read the list of candidates to make sure they cast their vote for the candidate they want to receive their vote.