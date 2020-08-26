ELIZABETHTON — There is a new judge in town in Elizabethton.
Teresa Murray Smith took the oath of office as the next municipal judge on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers of Elizabethton City Hall. She was sworn in by retired Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown just days after the Carter County Election Commission certified the results of the Aug. 6 election.
A large audience attended the ceremony — as many as could be seated under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control for social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Smith welcomed her friends and supporters, but stated there was one person that she greatly missed — her husband, Lanny D. Smith, who died of a heart attack just days proir to the election. A candle was lit in his honor at the ceremony.
There were others who were also represented, including Lewis May, a former district attorney general for the 1st Judicial District. Both Smith and Brown began their long legal careers as prosecutors working for May. He was not only remembered, but became part of the ceremony when legal secretary Ruth Bowers presented Smith with a judicial robe that had belonged to May.
Smith had one other bit of judicial history. She gaveled the session to a close with a gavel that was made from the wood of a sycamore tree under which she said shaded the first court west of the mountains, located a couple of blocks away on the banks of the Doe River.
Smith will have to stand for another election during the Nov. 3 city election. She will be challenged by Jason Holly, the judge she replaced.
Both Holly and Smith filled portions of the unexpired term of Judge T.J. Little, who died several months ago. Following his death, the Elizabethton City Council appointed Holly in February to serve as judge until a new judge could be elected at the next general election.
By a quirk in the city ordinance, Holly’s term ran until the Aug. 6 election. Holly did not submit a petition to run in the August election, leaving Smith as the only candidate for judge on the ballot.
Holly ran as a write-in candidate.