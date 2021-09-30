SleepZone Charity Spotlight
As part of The SleepZone Mattress Centers’ ongoing “Local Charity Spotlight Program,” The River Ministry for Women in Johnson City was the September recipient of a donation of $4,000.
“Every month we take a portion of our sales and donate it to a local charity,” Mark Matteau, SleepZone Mattress Centers owner, said.
“It’s our way as a company, to give back to the community for the blessings we have received in our business as a result of the community supporting us for over 27 years.”