SleepZone Charity Spotlight

The SleepZone Mattress Centers owner Mark Matteau, right, presents a $4,000 donation to Stacy Larsen, director of The River Ministry for Women in Johnson City.

SleepZone Charity Spotlight

As part of The SleepZone Mattress Centers’ ongoing “Local Charity Spotlight Program,” The River Ministry for Women in Johnson City was the September recipient of a donation of $4,000.

“Every month we take a portion of our sales and donate it to a local charity,” Mark Matteau, SleepZone Mattress Centers owner, said.

“It’s our way as a company, to give back to the community for the blessings we have received in our business as a result of the community supporting us for over 27 years.”

Recommended Videos