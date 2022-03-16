On Wednesday, the Johnson City Press reported on the candidates for mayor and the candidates for sheriff who participated in Tuesday’s Carter County Candidate Forum.
Those who participated in the earlier section of the forum which included the county clerk and trustee candidates.
Those candidates are presented in a second part of the Carter County Candidate Forum story presented today.
There was only one candidate in the county clerk section of the forum. That candidate was Randall Jenkins.
Jenkins has seven years on the County Commission. During that time, he said he has seen several areas where improvements could be made in the clerk’s office. These include more online services. He said he also wants to make minutes and agendas more available to the general public.
There were five candidates who participated in the trustee portion of forum.
Larry Adams said he has extensive background in management, served in that capacity at Winn-Dixie and Eckerd Drugs; he was in plant management for seven years and management in auto industry. He said the office of Trustee has been run very well under Randal Lewis.
Aaron Greer said for the last eight or nine years he has been working in the marketing of software to all 95 courthouses in Tennessee.
Travis Hill graduated from ETSU with double major in accountancy and management. He currently serves on the Carter County Commission and is an employee in the Finance Department at the city of Elizabethton.
Chad Lewis is the son of the current trustee. He was raised in a home where he could see the operation of the trustee’s office and he operates his own business.
“I do think this office has been run flawlessly for the past 27 and a half years, by the current trustee.”
He said there has never been an audit finding during this time.
“That’s a huge testament to the current trustee and the ladies who work in that office,” Lewis said.
Andrew Wetzel has a variety of accomplishments, including serving as a battalion chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department, and served as a Marine Corps Reservist with over 27 years of service.
He is also the owner of the State Line Drive-in Theater.