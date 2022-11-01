ELIZABETHTON — “I have got to get this pay issue fixed,” Sheriff Mike Fraley told the Law Enforcement Committee of the Carter County Commission on Tuesday evening.
The sheriff was respondingto the recent cancellation of a special called meeting of the County Commission to consider a pay increase for the Sheriff’s Office’s patrol officers and corrections officers.
The sheriff said the office’s low wages in comparison to neighboring counties was causing severe shortages in both patrol officers and corrections officers. He continued to support the $5 per hour pay increase originally approved by the Budget Committee last month.
“I have got to have a pay increase for my officers,” Fraley said. “I have got to have quality officers and $13.47 per hour is not acceptable when I am trying to recruit quality officers.”
To lessen the amount of money the pay increase would cost, Fraley told the committee that he would cut eight corrections officers positions from the jail organization and cut three of the 12 administrative positions in the sheriff’s department. He said that would result in a savings of $380,000 per year. That amounted to a total of $200,000 in pay for the corrections officer positions and $180,000 for the administrative positions.
Fraley also criticized a suggestion from the Budget Committee that the pay increase be focused solely on the positions that must be immediately addressed. There is a possibility that the corrections officer shortage in the Carter County Detention Center could lead to the facility’s decertification by the state following a Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control meeting. A suggestion put forward in the Budget Committee that a $3 per hour pay increase be provided to just corrections officers.
Fraley warned the Law Enforcement Committee about dangers he saw with this suggestion. “If we fund just incoming corrections officers, you are going to have a mass exodus of patrol officers because you will have starting corrections officers earning more than patrol sergeants.
Fraley provided the committee with charts and statistics to show the low wages paid in Carter County in comparison with other counties. The figures Fraley provided indicated that starting pay for Carter County corrections officers is $13.47 per hour. Starting corrections officers in Unicoi County earn $14; Greene County $15.68; Hawkins County $16.37; Sullivan County $17.64 and Washington County $17.81.
Fraley indicated the starting pay for Carter County patrol officers is $13.80 per hour. The starting pay in Unicoi County is $16 for uncertified and $18 for certified officers; Hawkins County is $16.37; Elizabethton is $17.12; Sullivan County is $17.64; Washington County is $18.40; and Greene County is $19.44.
Fraley said the average hourly rate for Carter County patrol officers is $16.61, while it averages $20.38 throughout the Johnson City metropolitan statistical area and $21.46 in the Kingsport-Bristol metropolitan statistical area. The average hourly rate for corrections officers in Elizabethton is $15.83 per hour. It is $17.09 in the Johnson City metropolitan statistical area and $18.25 in the Kingsport-Bristol metropolitan statistical area.
Fraley said the Tennessee Corrections Institute is willing to work with Carter County and not decertify the jail if the sheriff’s department can show where efforts have been made to correct the staffing problem.
“They are willing to work with us, but they are warning us that we are getting close to the deadline.” The sheriff was referring to the Dec. 14 Board of Control meeting.