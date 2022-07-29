ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford sent a letter to Carter County officials on Friday afternoon about severe staffing shortages in his department, which he said would result in the decertification of the county jail in September and the inability to staff most school resource officers in the county schools.
This is not the first time Lunceford has raised the alarm in recent months. He recently terminated a million dollar agreement with the federal government to house federal prisoners in the county jail because he said personnel shortages required him to draw down the number of prisoners being housed in the facility.
“For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for sheriff’s office employees in an effort to hire and retain good people. This had increased in urgency the past two years. Myself and Chief Deputy (James) Parrish have been warning the commission that if pay was not increased to an average of the surrounding departments we were going to find ourselves in dire need of employees,” Lunceford said at the beginning of his letter.
Lunceford said his department has repeatedly asked for employee pay raises, which were denied. He said small raises have been given to the sheriff’s department employees, but even with those raises, Lunceford said the officer’s pay was “still, at best 20% below where we need to be.” Lunceford said that with the latest across the board pay raise for all employees passed by the County Commission this month, the starting pay for corrections officers is now $29,000 per year. Starting pay for certified patrol officers is about $2,000 higher.
In addition to frustrations over getting pay raises for his employees over the years, Lunceford also described the effort to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to provide hazardous pay bonuses for all employees who continued to perform their job in public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state approved what would have been approximately $5,000 in hazard pay for each of his employees. “The County Commission denied these monies for employees and bought a cardboard bailer instead.”
There had been another effort to provide a $4,000 bonus for county employees who worked during the pandemic. He said two committees of the Carter County Commission had already voted for the bonus (the Health and Welfare Committee and the Budget Committee). “This past month the commission again denied” the bonus. He said “The commission has ignored my pleas and we simply cannot compete with surrounding departments.”
Lunceford said he has warned the County Commission of the consequences. “We have repeatedly told the County Commission that when we got to a critical level in the jail that I would have no choice but to stop inmate work programs and anything else that was not statutorily required, including cutting or reducing School Resource Officers. We are now at that point.”
The sheriff said his department is now short 51 personnel. In addition, he said the jail has failed the latest inspection from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. He said the failure to pass the inspection leads him to expect that the Institute will de-certify the Carter County Jail on Sept. 9. In the meantime, Lunceford said the personnel shortages in the jail had left him no choice but to reassign his certified patrol officers and school resource officers from their normal duties and reassign them to cover the vacant positions in the jail.
Even with the additional manpower placed in the jail, Lunceford said that did not alleviate the personnel problems identified in the Tennessee Corrections Institute inspection. That is because the reassigned officers placed in the jail are not certified as corrections officers, so they don’t count against the vacancies.
Lunceford said the personnel shortages have gotten worse. He said seven school resource officers have recently left, leaving the department with only eight certified SRO officers. Corrections officers who had worked their way to patrol officers have left the department after they were reassigned back to the jail. Lunceford said his administrative staff is now routinely signed to work a shift in the jail.
In the letter, Lunceford said that when his department was preparing for the new school year, “It became painfully obvious” that the department could only provide the schools with four school resource officers.
“So this forces me to a position where I could not, in good conscience, renew the SRO contract with the school system knowing there is no way I could fulfill that contractual obligation. What I am going to do is provide one for each high school at the sheriff’s office expense.”
“I wish I could tell you that the decision to cut school resource officers for this upcoming school year was the toughest decision of my eight years in office. Unfortunately, that would not be true, for there to be a decision, there must first be at least two options. The truth is there are no options. If there were, the choice to protect our children would be simple. There will never be a higher commitment than mine, as Sheriff, to ensure their safety. For the remainder of my term I will do everything within my power to protect our schools. I have instructed the patrol shifts to make routine stops at the schools and have a asked the Tennessee Highway Patrol to do the same. This is the best we can do with the current staffing levels we have. You need to know the Sheriff cannot place constables, retired military or retired law enforcement in schools as SROs, it is against state law.” He said the state law requires that the school resource officers must be full-time officers who are certified by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
Lunceford concluded his letter by saying, “I wish I could tell you it will get better. Unfortunately it won’t until the commission places a priority on hiring and keeping employees by paying a living wage. People that choose law enforcement as a career don’t do it for the money, but they should be able to take care of their families and feel appreciated by all, and they should absolutely make more money than fast food restaurant employees.”
Lunceford said the personnel shortages have gotten so bad that there is no quick fix. He said that even if pay was improved to the point where the sheriff’s department had an influx of new candidates, it would take months or even years to train the new personnel because there are not a lot of available slots in the state’s law enforcement academies. It will take time to get new personnel certified.