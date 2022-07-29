Carter County Sheriff's Department

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford sent a letter to Carter County officials on Friday afternoon about severe staffing shortages in his department, which he said would result in the decertification of the county jail in September and the inability to staff most school resource officers in the county schools.

This is not the first time Lunceford has raised the alarm in recent months. He recently terminated a million dollar agreement with the federal government to house federal prisoners in the county jail because he said personnel shortages required him to draw down the number of prisoners being housed in the facility.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video