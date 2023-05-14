Carter County Sheriff's Department

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley speaking in his office during a press conference on Thursday.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — After sounding the alarm to the Carter County Commission last winter that the low wages being paid to the deputies and correctional officers of the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Mike Fraley was able to say his department’s personnel situation is much better. In fact, the best it has been during his long career with the sheriff’s department.

“We have been able to put five deputies on each patrol,” Fraley said during a press conference on Thursday. That was a manpower level the sheriff’s department has probably never seen in its 200-plus years of existence.

