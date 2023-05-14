ELIZABETHTON — After sounding the alarm to the Carter County Commission last winter that the low wages being paid to the deputies and correctional officers of the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Mike Fraley was able to say his department’s personnel situation is much better. In fact, the best it has been during his long career with the sheriff’s department.
“We have been able to put five deputies on each patrol,” Fraley said during a press conference on Thursday. That was a manpower level the sheriff’s department has probably never seen in its 200-plus years of existence.
He said once some officers have completed training at the law enforcement academy, there could even be times when there are six deputies on a patrol or a patrol with seven officers on a shift. That could be useful for a county which includes many miles of mountainous and rugged terrain.
The sheriff’s department also has a strong personnel status in two other areas where there used to be critical shortages: the school resource officers and corrections officers for the Carter County Detention Center. The department is now filling 100% of its school resource officer positions. The detention center is now almost fully staffed, but Abby Frye, the department’s public information officer, said the department is still looking to fill a few more positions so that there will be adequate staffing when some of the officers are at training or taking leave.
While a shortage in personnel in any part of the sheriff’s department was a serious concern, the threat that prompted first-term Sheriff Fraley to take the bold step of asking the county commission for a large increase in the pay for his deputies was from the depleted ranks of the corrections officers.
The numbers had been depleted since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the jail. The personnel shortage was a major subject of concern by the sheriff, but also by the jail inspection team from the Tennessee Corrections Institute, the organization that monitors the safety and security of the state’s jails. As a result of last year’s inspection, the county was put on notice that if it did not pass re-inspection or take immediate steps to correct the personnel shortages, the jail would be decertified.
Fraley warned the commission that if the jail was decertified, it would cost the county millions of dollars to house and transport the county’s prisoners to jails that could house them. Under the previous administration, the sheriff’s department terminated a $1.4 million dollar annual contract with the federal government to house federal prisoners in the Carter County jail because of the shortage of personnel.
The newly elected sheriff began speaking out for a major pay increase for employees as the one solution to the growing problems. He presented stark numbers of the wages paid by the nearby law enforcement agencies to Carter County. Starting pay for Carter County corrections officers was $13.47 per hour. Unicoi officers were earning $14 per hour. Greene County was paying $15.68. Sullivan County $17.64 and Washington County $17.81.
The starting pay for Carter County deputies was $13.80 per hour. Unicoi County was paying $16. The Elizabethton Police Department was paying $17.12. Sullivan County was paying $17.64. Washington County was paying $18.40.
Using the pay comparisons and the threat of decertification of the jail, Fraley was able to convince the County Commission that a drastic pay increase was needed. The result was a $5 per hour pay increase for the employees of the sheriff’s department. Several months after the County Commission approved the increase, there is no longer a personnel crisis in the department. Frye said the jail is in good standing with the state.
Another impact of the change in direction for the sheriff’s department could be seen in an incident that occurred in a budget workshop being conducted by the Elizabethton City Council. There was discussion during the workshop about how the higher pay being offered by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could cause some Elizabethton Police officers to join up with the sheriff’s department in order to get a pay raise. That was probably a conversation that the Elizabethton City Council had not had in many years.