Jeff Gazzo (left) has been selected by Sheriff-elect Mike Fraley to be the next chief deputy of the Carter County Sheriff's Department. The two men met when both worked at the regional police academy at Walters State Community College.
ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to make his first appointment. He selected Jeff Gazzo to serve as his chief deputy when the transition in the sheriff’s department takes place next month. Gazzo worked for 10 years in the Fulton County, Ga. Police Department, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the South. He also has experience in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C. region, having served as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training at Central Piedmont Community College in Huntersville.
In addition to this major metropolitan area experience, Gazzo has his law enforcement roots and many years of experience in the local area.
He began his career when he was 20 years old, starting as an auxiliary deputy in the Greene County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Department. He then took the big step of moving to the Fulton County Police Department. He served with the Fulton County department from 1996 to Jan. 2007.
He then moved back to East Tennessee to take the job of training coordinator for the law enforcement academy at Walters State Community College. After eight years at the academy, he was named director of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Trining Academy at Walters State in Aug. 2015. He continued to serve as director of the East Tennessee facility until he accepted the role of director of the law enforcement academy at Central Piedmont in March 2021.
Gazzo and Fraley got to know each other at Walters State, where Fraley served as a training officer upon his retirement from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. “MIke and I work well together,” Gazzo said of his time when they served together on the faculty of Walters State. “We share similar viewpoints on law enforcement.”
Gazzo’s educational credentials are more solidly East Tennessean. He holds a masters degree in criminology from East Tennessee State University.
Gazzo’s personal life mirrors his professional life, mixing together his East Tennessee experiences with growing up in many large urban centers of the nation. “My father was in the corporate world. He worked for a paper company,” Gazzo said. “I was born in Rochester, N.Y., and we moved around a lot while I was growing up. We lived in Dallas and Middle Tennessee and Hickory and Greeneville.” Despite all of that moving, Gazzo said he considers his home to be Greeneville.
Although he has not served on any local agency in Upper East Tennessee since his days as an auxiliary officer in Greene County, Gazzo has seen a large number of the region’s law enforcement officer train under him during his 15 years at Walters State. Fraley has introduced Gazzo to some of the deputies since he announced the chief deputy appointment, and some officers remembered Gazzo from their time at the academy.
Gazzo said he found all the deputies he met to be “very receptive.” Once he begins his new job, Gazzo said he plans to hold individual meetings with all the employees of the sheriff’s office to get to know them and learn more about their concerns.
