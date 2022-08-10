Carter County Sheriff's Department

Jeff Gazzo (left) has been selected by Sheriff-elect Mike Fraley to be the next chief deputy of the Carter County Sheriff's Department. The two men met when both worked at the regional police academy at Walters State Community College.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to make his first appointment. He selected Jeff Gazzo to serve as his chief deputy when the transition in the sheriff’s department takes place next month. Gazzo worked for 10 years in the Fulton County, Ga. Police Department, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the South. He also has experience in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C. region, having served as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training at Central Piedmont Community College in Huntersville.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you