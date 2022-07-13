ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins Friday for the Carter County General Election. This is a big election year in the county, with nearly all of the elected county offices on the ballot this year but also the judicial offices.
Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said early voting in the county will only be conducted at the Carter County Election Office at 116 Holston Ave., which is across the street from the Carter County Health Department.
Tanner-Harris said early voting will continue from July 15-July 30. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Voting will be taking place on three Saturdays during this early voting period.
In addition to the county general election, Tanner-Harris said there are several other elections that voters can participate in. She said there are state primary elections. Voters who wish to vote in the primary must choose to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary. There is also a large portion of state judges on the ballot for voters to decide whether to retain or replace. Some voters in the western end of Carter County will also be able to vote in the Johnson City election for school board.
While this is a big year for the Carter County General Election, a lot of drama ended with the results of the Republican primary on May 3. Many of those who won nomination in the primary face no opposition on the general election ballot. But there are some big challenges for some of the county’s biggest offices, including mayor and sheriff.
In the mayor’s contest, Mayor Patty Woodby is challenged by two independents, Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey. The Carter County Commission elected Woodby mayor after the death of Mayor Rusty Barnett on Sept. 21, 2020.
Woodby is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and worked as deputy clerk in Carter County Circuity Court before she became mayor. Woodby is campaigning on a series of county initiatives she has spearheaded during her time as mayor, including a $40 million conversion of the old Workforce Development Complex into a regional center for collegiate level vocational education. Another is a regional substance abuse residential recovery center for individuals who are facing trials in state courts. The plan would use the former work camp operated by the Department of Corrections.
Humphrey is the son of Leon Humphrey, who was mayor of Carter County from 2010-2018. Humphrey is a graduate of Northeast State Community College and works as a security supervisor for a private security company. He said he became interested in government as a teen from watching his father lead the county. He criticized the growth of the county government’s budget, especially since 22.4% of the county population is 65 or older. He said one of his first acts as mayor would be to create a grant office to secure state and federal grants to help alleviate the tax burden. He said he would also focus on small business by eliminating unreasonable regulations and by providing incentives. He would also promote tourism in the county.
Buck is a graduate of Northeast State Community College and attended East Tennessee State University. He has over 20 years experience in corrections and law enforcement and has 10 years of experience as a community college instructor.
“I believe Carter County needs professionals, not politicians,” Buck said. “I am a professional who lives the life of a working man with a family and deals with the day-to-day struggles. I see what it takes to survive in today’s world. The county seems to be headed in a bad direction, with soaring prices, inflation, an unstable economy, rising crime rates and shortages of various items.”
Buck went on to say, “Carter County needs a strong leader who will meet situations and problems head on. I will be able to bring the citizens together, no matter what the circumstances, to overcome issues and continue moving forward.”
Mike Fraley defeated incumbent sheriff Dexter Lunceford in the May Republican primary. In the general election, Fraley is challenged by independent Rocky Croy.
The two candidates have known each other nearly their entire lives, as their fathers both were officers in the Elizabethton Police Department. When Fraley and Croy became adults, both chose to follow their fathers into law enforcement and both had long careers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, where Croy retired as a captain and Fraley retired as a lieutenant.
Both men emphasize their long careers with the sheriff’s department in their campaigns for sheriff. In their long careers, both men held many positions in the department, from patrol officers to high-ranking administrators of the department.
The other countywide offices were set by the Republican primary. The party’s nominees are unopposed on the ballot, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh does have a challenge from certified write-in candidate Rick Guinn.
Most of the Carter County Commission seats were also set by the Republican primary. Each district elects three members to the county commission.
The County Commission races where there are challenges are in the 1st District, where Republican nominees Robert Acuff, Willie Campbell and Nick Holder face a challenge from independent candidate David Nichols.
Republican nominees in the 3rd Commission District are: Steve Burrough, Brad Johnson, and Angie Odom. They are challenged by independent candidates David W. Cannon and Charles D. Von Cannon. Von Cannon is currently on the county commission.
Republican nominees in the 6th Commission District are: Donnie Cable, Pattie Duffield, and Todd Smith. They are challenged by independent candidate John Lewis, who is a former member of the commission.
The Republican nominees in the 2nd Commission District are: Nancy Brown, Julie Guinn and Avery “Pops” Wynn. They are the only candidates listed on the ballot, but there is a write-in challenge from Derrick Guinn.
The Republican nominees for county commission who are unchallenged are: Danny Deal, Gary Kemp, and Jerry Proffitt in the 4th District; Lisa Childress, Ginger Holdren and Layla Ward in the 5th District; Aaron Frazier, Daniel McInturff and Jason Ransack in the 7th District; and Cody McQueen, Thomas Proffitt and Kelly Collins in the 8th District.
The Carter County School Board races were decided in the Republican primary. The nominees are: Garry Oaks from the 2nd District, Jeremiah Tolley from the 3rd District, Tony Garland from the 5th District, and Terry Hubbard from the 7th District.
In the constable races, where two constables are elected from each district, there are some challenges. In the 1st District, Republican nominees Chad Odom and Gary Perry are challenged by independent candidate Ronald Reed. There is only one candidate for the two constable positions in the 8th District. Republican nominee Bob Carroll is facing a challenge from Ernest Rosebaum and William Braswell. One of those write-in candidates is guaranteed the vacant constable post in the 8th District.