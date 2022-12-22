With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold.
Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind chills up to -20 degrees expected in the lower elevations, and up to -35 degrees in higher elevations. The National Weather Service in Morristown is urging people to limit their time outdoors and also recommended keeping pets inside whenever possible. Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing again until Monday or Tuesday.
Dangerous, life-threatening wind chills are expected Friday morning through Saturday morning. Exposed skin can develop frost bite in as little as 30 minutes. Strong winds may cause power outages while temperatures are extremely cold. Now is the time to prepare! #mrxwx#tnwxpic.twitter.com/qUCEctCUmD
Davis said shelter staff is currently preparing for the cold temperatures by closing all kennel doors to the outside, and providing animals with extra bedding, thicker blankets and, in some cases, sweaters.
"Even though they're inside we still want to make sure that they're warm," Davis said.
The real danger, however, is for pets who are outside. Even though they have fur, winter weather can be fatal to pets — especially puppies or kittens and sick pets.
"I think people have a misconception that because animals, dogs and cats, have fur that they can withstand extremely cold temperatures and that's just not true," Davis said. "Just like humans they can get frostbite and hypothermia, so just because they have a little bit of fur doesn't mean they can stay out in cold temperatures for an extended period of time."
Davis said for animals that must be outside, people should ensure they have a place to hide from the wind and encourage people to use straw — not blankets — in places like dog kennels because blankets retain moisture. For stray animals, Davis said one way to help them during the cold temperatures is by putting out a plastic container in a dry area with straw.
It's also important to ensure your pets have access to water, as water bowls outside will become frozen. The weather service also noted that pets can more easily become dehydrated in the winter.
"Really, no animal wants to be outside for an extended period of time if it's below freezing, but it's critical in the next coming days (to bring them inside) because it's going to be so cold," said Davis, noting that while some dog breeds do like the cold, it can still be dangerous. "An animal can and will die from extreme cold, and we do not want to see that happen."
