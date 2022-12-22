Animals' fur isn't helpful when temperatures drop so low

With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. 

Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind chills up to -20 degrees expected in the lower elevations, and up to -35 degrees in higher elevations. The National Weather Service in Morristown is urging people to limit their time outdoors and also recommended keeping pets inside whenever possible. Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing again until Monday or Tuesday. 

