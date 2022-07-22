A proposed rent increase at the John Sevier Center — which won't affect residents — has been reduced after an appraisal report triggered a revised study.
The revised study comparing area rents found the proposed rent increases at the low-income housing facility should be reduced by 4%.
Members of the Johnson City Development Authority heard an update on the increase at its monthly meeting on Friday, the cost of which will be paid through subsidy payments from the public housing agency that provides residents with rental assistance. Residents rents will continue to be based off income, and the increase will not affect them.
Rents at the center have not been increased since 2014, as the building needed to first pass a Real Estate Assessment Center inspection from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which it did last month. Before passing an inspection this month with a score of 69, the Sevier Center hadn’t passed an inspection since 2012. It failed inspections in 2015 and 2017 with scores of 47 and 46, respectively.
The adjusted increase represents a 78% jump in rent prices for a studio apartment and a 65% increase for a one-bedroom apartment.
Overall, the proposed rent adjustment will increase the development authority's annual revenue by more than $750,000. The JCDA plans to use that money to provide residents with free laundry access, internet and cable.
Currently, the JCDA receives about $1.07 million annually from rent at the Sevier Center, which charges $540 per month for a studio apartment or $635 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. The initial rent comparability study found market rate to be $990 per month for a studio or $1,075 for a one-bedroom apartment. The adjusted rents will be $965 a month for a studio and $1,050 for a one-bedroom.
There were five nearby apartment complexes used to determine what market rate is: Summer Chase Apartments, Yellow Door Apartments, Buffalo Ridge Apartments, Sterling Hills and The Haven at Knob Creek. According to online listings, rent at those apartments for a studio or one-bedroom apartment ranges from about $800 a month to more than $1,000 a month.
According to the JCDA's agenda packet, "the comparable properties were reviewed as superior to the condition of the John Sevier, therefore CBRE applied a downward adjustment of 4% to two comparables and increased the downward adjustment from 4% to 8% on one comparable."
JCDA Director Patricia Oldham said "the good thing about" the adjustment is "it shows you that they didn't just stamp that thing and move it on, they really did look at it."
Elevator repairs to begin next month
Repairs to the Sevier Center's elevators are expected to begin later next month.
Both the 11-story elevator, which remains out of service, and the 10-story elevator will be repaired and modernized over a period of several weeks starting on Aug. 25. Johnson City is providing $400,000 in funding for the project, something Oldham said they were "extremely, extremely appreciative of."
"The fact that they were willing to do that and support the community in that way, and they have continued to support citizens because that's really what that is," Oldham said. "It's not about supporting the JCDA, we are truly supporting 150 units of families."
According to the Sevier Center's Operations Report provided to the JCDA on Friday, LHP Capital, which operates the center, is working with Munsey Memorial Methodist Church to place a crane in the parking lot near the cul-de-sac for a short period of time during the repairs.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.