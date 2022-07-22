A proposed rent increase at the John Sevier Center — which won't affect residents — has been reduced after an appraisal report triggered a revised study.

The revised study comparing area rents found the proposed rent increases at the low-income housing facility should be reduced by 4%.

JCDA authorizes rent increase application for Sevier Center; residents won't bear cost
John Sevier Center passes two-day HUD inspection

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video