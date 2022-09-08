Local mental and behavioral health professionals are using September to call attention to the warning signs of suicide and educate the public on programs that offer help to those contemplating suicide.
During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, officials with Frontier Health say they want to shed light on this often stigmatized topic. Health officials say suicidal thoughts often indicate a more serious issue and should never be considered normal.
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and more than 1.2 million attempted to do so.
Celeste Taylor, director of Frontier Health’s crisis services division, said suicide touches “every facet of our lives” and no one is immune to its impact.
“Recognizing warning signs for suicide and being able to dialogue with others about imminent risk, finding ways to get help and developing prevention plans should be a discussion in every household,” Taylor said. “Seeking mental health treatment should be as natural as going to the doctor for a cold.”
Behavioral professionals say the implementation of the 988 lifeline has made it easier for those in need of help to connect with support systems. The new three-digit dialing code will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and is now active across the United States.
“The stigma surrounding suicide and mental health treatment has got to change,” Taylor said in news release. “People have to care. People have to make a difference. The bottom line is that recognition and intervention save lives, and could save the life of someone we love.”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 14 and the third-leading cause of death among people between the ages 15-24 in the United States.
Overall, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death overall in the United States. Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are four times more likely to die by suicide. Statistics show males represent 79% of all people who die by suicide.
There are warning signs that may help someone determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide, especially if their behavior has changed as a result of a painful event or loss.
Warning signs include:
• Talking about wanting to die.
• Searching online for a way to kill themselves, including searching for a place to buy a gun.
• Talking about revenge or showing rage.
• Talking about being a burden to other people.
• Increasing use of alcohol and drugs.
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.
• Acting anxious, agitated, or behaving recklessly.
• Sleeping too much or not enough.
• Mood swings.
• Isolating themselves.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 24/7 Frontier Health Crisis Hotline at (877) 928-9062 or call/text 988 immediately. The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24/7 at (800) 273-TALK (8255).