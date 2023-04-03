U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Monday she has refiled legislation to create a federal grant program to place more armed security officers in the nation’s schools.

Speaking to the Washington County Federated Republican Women at Jonesborough’s McKinney Center, the senator said her bill is in response to the deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville last week.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

