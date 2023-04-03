U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn waits on stage at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough with former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler before speaking to the Washington County Federated Women on Monday.
Washington County Chancellor John Rambo joined other guests and members of the Washington County Federated Republican Women at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Monday to har U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speak.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn waits on stage at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough with former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler before speaking to the Washington County Federated Women on Monday.
Washington County Chancellor John Rambo joined other guests and members of the Washington County Federated Republican Women at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough on Monday to har U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speak.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Monday she has refiled legislation to create a federal grant program to place more armed security officers in the nation’s schools.
Speaking to the Washington County Federated Republican Women at Jonesborough’s McKinney Center, the senator said her bill is in response to the deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville last week.
Three children and three adult staff members were killed on March 27 at Covenant School. The assailant was also killed by responding police officers.
“This has been a tough week for our state,” Blackburn said at the lunch gathering. “The shootings in Nashville have broken our hearts. Then we’ve had nine of our troops at Fort Campbell who lost their lives and then the storms in West Tennessee, where the death count is now at 13.”
Blackburn said she has tried twice in the past two years to pass what she calls the Safe Schools Act. The senator said the idea behind her bill is “very simple.”
She said she hopes to take “leftover COVID funds” and refocus them into a $900 million federal program that will allow school systems and peacekeeping agencies to apply for grants “to hire or work with” retired military and law enforcement officers to be trained to patrol public and private schools.
“They know how to use weapons and they know how to de-escalate situations,” Blackburn said.
She said the Safe School Act would also provide grant funding for improved security technology in the classrooms.
Blackburn, a Republican who was elected in 2018 as the first woman to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate, also told Republicans at the McKinney Center she would be on the ballot next year. She spent much of her 28-minute address criticizing the policies of President Joe Biden and urging Republicans to get out the vote for what she said would be “a very important” 2024 presidential election cycle.
“Yes, it’s imperative that we keep the U.S. House and we have to take the U.S. Senate and fire Chuck Schumer,” she said. “And we have to make certain there is a Republican in the White House.”
Blackburn also spoke later Monday at a fundraising dinner at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. The East Tennessee Republican Club hosted that $75-a-plate event. A $100 donation would allow a Republican the opportunity for a “meet and greet” with the senator before the fundraising dinner.