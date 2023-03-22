Paws in Blue and the town of Jonesborough have announced the second annual barbecue fundraiser which is scheduled for Friday, April 14, at the Jonesborough Senior Center.
The annual Paws in Blue barbecue fundraiser is an effort to support the Jonesborough Police Department and their police K-9s. These K-9 officers are important parts of the police force, and they work hard to help their handlers with things like tracking, protecting officers and detecting weapons.
At the fundraiser event, attendees will be able to order and enjoy a barbecue dinner, meet some of Jonesborough’s K-9s and participate in a silent auction for gift cards and other items donated by local businesses. Guests have the option of ordering their meals to-go or to stay and eat at the event.
To-go orders can be picked up from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. Adult to-go meals can be purchased for $20 and kids’ meals for $12.
Sit down meal service will run from 6-9 p.m. Adult tickets cost $25, children’s meals are $12 and groups of six can reserve a whole table for $120.
Tickets for the event can be bought in advance or on the day of the event. To purchase tickets, or for more information visit www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
The Jonesborough Senior Center is located at 307 East Main St.
For more information about Paws in Blue and other ways to support their mission, visit their Facebook page or call their president, Ruth Verhegge, at 423-794-0237.