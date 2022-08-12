Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
“Project Imagination” centers around September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every year Gilmore has a new theme for her fundraiser depending on what St. Jude needs at the time. In the past, Gilmore has collected movies, books, toys, batteries, chargers and more. The fundraisers began with “Project Blankie” when Gilmore was 9 years old, where she made tie blankets to give to patients.
“I was not at St. Jude, but I was in and out of the hospital when I was really little, and with the efforts that other volunteers gave to me, I just wanted to give back to those in my former position,” Gilmore said.
Now the fundraiser is on its ninth year, and Gilmore has raised over $60,000 since the beginning. But she’s not done yet. Her goal for this year is to reach $25,000, a goal that she is certain she can reach with the help of her community.
“It’s been crazy, just the perspective that I’ve gained,” Gilmore said. “It’s super busy. It’s a lot of work, but it’s nothing that I don’t love.”
In addition to her annual fundraisers, Gilmore also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and Coalition for Kids. She attends Science Hill High School, where she is involved in six student clubs as well as the cheer team. She is currently considering her options for college, leaning toward journalism or political science.
“I definitely want to continue this in the future. I never saw it getting this big when I was little,” Gilmore said. “I can’t stop now, wherever I go in college, if I stay here or leave, I’m definitely going to be connected to St. Jude.”
More information can be found on Gilmore’s website, gilmoregivingtree.org. Her website features donation options, a gallery of her community service, and a list of service opportunities in the community.
