When dealing with mental health issues, it’s easy to feel voiceless, but one Science Hill High School student is giving struggling teenagers their voice back.
Fifteen-year-old Sophia Stone wrote an article for the Johnson City Press’ “Teens in Crisis” series. In her article, Stone chronicles the issues that real teens at her school are facing.
“Writing and journalism have always been passions of mine, and I’m especially interested in youth voices,” Stone said. “A lot of the stuff I do relates to that, so it was natural for me to want to pursue that by wanting to raise other people’s voices.”
Stone was brought on to the project after being interviewed about her own mental health struggles as part of the series. Following her interview, Stone, who serves as editor-in-chief of SHHS’ newspaper, “The Hilltopper Herald,” reached out to see how she could further get involved.
“I was thrilled to join it,” Stone said. “Especially after I had done an interview, and I felt it was a really meaningful project.”
Stone’s work on the project led her to interview 12 fellow high school students. Stone contacted the students via social media and said she purposely tried to pick students she knew would be open to discussing their mental health as well as students who she believed would be less open. All students interviewed were offered anonymity.
“I definitely took some inspiration from the questions that I was asked during my interview, and I tweaked them a little bit based on (being in) a more informal setting with people my own age.”
Stone’s article offers readers access into an area of life that teenagers are often hesitant to share with adults, including their experiences with academic and social stress, their identity and the effects of the pandemic on their mental health.
“I think oftentimes just the overall image we get from social media is dark humor, silly jokes — a very one dimensional view of mental health,” Stone said. “But when you actually sit down and talk to these teens it’s very deep. Some of the conversations we had absolutely blew my mind.”
Stone’s article will be split into five parts due to length. A part of the article will run each day as part of the “Teens in Crisis” series.
Stone said she hopes the article will raise awareness about the mental health issues many teens are facing and help give a voice to those who may be struggling.
“We are aware that everybody around us struggles with these problems,” said Stone. “Everyone can be a stranger to some extent, but they are still going through these things. And if you sit down and talk about it you realize just how similar you are.”