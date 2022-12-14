Sophia Stone

Science Hill High School student Sophia Stone has written an article for the Johnson City Press which takes a look at the mental health struggles of her peers.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

When dealing with mental health issues, it’s easy to feel voiceless, but one Science Hill High School student is giving struggling teenagers their voice back.

Fifteen-year-old Sophia Stone wrote an article for the Johnson City Press’ “Teens in Crisis” series. In her article, Stone chronicles the issues that real teens at her school are facing.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you