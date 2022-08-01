ELIZABETHTON — Recent comments made by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford about personnel shortages in his department and the need for salary increases became a topic for discussion in the meeting of the Financial Management Committee of the Carter County Commission.
Director Brandon Carpenter of the Carter County School System told the committee that there is a safety plan in place for the opening of schools in response to unfilled school resource officers positions at several of the schools.
“Our kids are going to be safe,” Carpenter told the committee. He said that in addition to the school resource officers that will be assigned to the school system from the sheriff’s department, the safety plan calls for additional help from the Elizabethton Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “We have the best plan in place,” Carpenter said. He said Elizabethton officers will help with the schools on the west side of the county.
On the other questions about the need for additional funding for the sheriff’s department, Mayor Patty Woodby said “there is not going to be any negotiations until the new sheriff goes in after the election.” The election will be held this Thursday.
The committee discussed another security matter, the proposed emergency radio communications system for the county. Carter County Communications Officer Mark Ridings said he has been working to bring down the estimated cost of the project. He said been able to reduce the estimated cost from $5.6 million to $4.5 million. He said he would not be able to give a more complete report to the committee because he needs Motorola to provide him with complete numbers on the project. He said the numbers had been promised to the county on Friday, but the deadline was not met.
“I am very displeased with Motorola,” Mayor Woodby said. She said when the County Commission had decided to move forward with the Motorola plan, those numbers were promised to be provided in two weeks. “It has now been two months,” Woodby said.
She said the delay was not only holding up progress on the emergency communications project, but because the bottom line could not be determined, every other funding decision on the county’s other projects being planned were also delayed until the amount of money available was known.
The committee was able to decide on areas were spending should not be made on the county’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan. The committee decided it would not be financially wise to entrust the federal funds to agencies that were not controlled by the county, the committee voted to recommend that funding for outside agencies should go through the normal county donation channel rather than by using federal funds.
That would impact two outside agencies: the Shepherd’s Inn domestic violence shelter and the Carter County constables. Shepherd’s Inn is seeking $77,426.75 in renovations to its shelter. The constables are seeking $48,000 for equipment. The committee also recommended the purchase of a special ambulance for the Carter County Rescue Squad would also be expedited by going through normal funding. That ambulance will cost $241,124.
It was decided to continue to provide each of the volunteer fire departments with a $150,000 share of the ARP funds. It had been proposed to provide the Elk Mills Volunteer Fire Department with $500,000 for a building and truck, but the committee decided to look at other options on where to locate the building after questions were raised that the acreage of the proposed site was too small for the proposed building. Elk Mills will bee included in the $150,000 shares each fire department will get, while a decision on the building will be made after further study of proposed locations.
With the savings from the removal of these items from the prioritized ARP list, the committee approved a recommendation to add a $300,000 reserve to the ARP funding coming from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for several water projects for the utility districts and water departments in the county. If the cost overruns do not exceed $300,000, the reserve will be used for other projects on the ARP list.
