ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County Board of Education and the Elizabethton City Board of Education are anticipating some changes in school funding formulas, but the boards are looking at different formulas with one seen as a big improvement in funding for one of the school systems, while the other formula change could eliminate an advantage the school lunch program had during the pandemic.
Lindsey Feathers, Carter County School System director of school nutrition, told her board on Thursday that Congress is looking at the federal school lunch regulations for next year and there is a possibility that special procedures used during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be extended. This year, school lunches were free to the students, but Feathers said that next year, the procedures may return to the days before the pandemic.
Feathers told the board she would continue to closely follow Congress’ actions on the federal school lunch program.
Elizabethton City Director of Schools Richard VanHuss had a more upbeat message for his board on Thursday.
“We are continuing to follow the progression though the state legislature on the potential new funding formula for education,” VanHuss said. “We are excited about what that could mean to Elizabethton City Schools. It would be an increase in funding. We are not exactly sure what the number would look like at this point. Preliminary numbers look favorable for the district.
“The fact it is a student-based model will be to our benefit,” VanHuss said. “The fact that the governor proposes to add another billion dollars to education in Tennessee, we are very excited about that. It is much better than we have now.”
In other matters, Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee introduced some students who once again had a successful season in robotics.
Seniors Jackson Taylor, Ryan Eggers and sophomore Abigail Steele are members of the Happy Valley High School Robotics team. They recently showed the school board what the robots they made themselves can accomplish. Another member of the team, Zach Stephens, was not able to attend because he was involved in a track competition.
Eggers told the board that “me and Jackson have been on this team for about five or six years. We have had a highly competitive team in state competition for a long time. We have gone up against private academies that cost $32,000 a year and we have beaten them multiple times. With the continuation of this program, great thing are going to come.”
Eggers could make that forecast because he and Taylor plan to help it stay at the high level it is now, despite the fact both of them will be starting at Tennessee Tech next fall.
“We are going to be mentors for the program,” Eggers told the board. He said he has already started projects to help keep the program moving forward and the program’s mentor, Kyle Hunt, is starting a program at the elementary school level.
Eggers then proudly told the board that there are 72 prospective members for the program next year.
“I have a feeling this program is going to last a long time.”
Eggers said the program was the top public school program in the state this year and has been in the top 10 in the state every year since their freshman year.
Each year their schedule includes state powers like Franklin Road Academy, Chattanooga Christian Academy, and Brentwood Academy.