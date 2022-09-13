The schedule of events for the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m.: Raising the Colors — The Overmountain Men will assemble inside Fort Watauga for morning instructions, inspection and posting the flag.
Noon: Every Seventh Man — Oral tradition states that the Overmountain Men left behind one in seven to guard the settlements as they marched to meet the tory army. The Watauga Home Guard will drill and hone their skills as defenders of the frontier.
1 p.m.: Keep Your Powder Dry — Historic interpreter Lisa Bennett will tell the story of Mary Patton and how she made the gunpowder carried across the mountains by the Overmountain Men.
2 p.m.: Pension Court — Veterans of the Revolutionary War were compensated for their service to the new nation.
3 p.m.: Walking in Frontier Footsteps — Chad Bogart, curator of the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Museum will lead a guided interpretive walk along the park trail as he recounts the story of the Overmountain Men and the campaign to Kings Mountain.
4 p.m. Event closes for the day.
Sunday, Sept. 25
10 a.m.: Event opens for the day.
11 a.m.: Frontier Worship Service — Families of the Watauga Settlement hold a Sunday morning service held in the courtyard of Fort Watauga.
Noon: Every Seventh Man will be presented again.
1 p.m.: Keep Your Powder Dry will be presented again.
2 p.m.: Watauga River Crossing — The Overmountain Victory Trail Association will recreate the 1780 river crossing when Col. William Campbell and 400 militia from present day Abingdon, Va. crossed the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals to join the forces led by Col. Isaac Shelby and John Sevier.
3 p.m.: The Story of the Overmountain Men — Hear the legendary story of the campaign to Kings Mountain and the patriot victory that turned the tide in the American Revolution. Presented by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
4 p.m.: Retiring the Colors — event ends.
