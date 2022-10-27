ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade.
Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad Bogart acted as master of ceremonies for the event. He told the crowd this was the first time the Scary Stories has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic and he was excited to get it going again. Bogart is also half of the Front Porch Storytellers, along with Mary Jane Kennedy.
First to perform on the mild but very dark night was Wallace Shealy from Flag Pond, who has earned the title of Bold Faced Liar Champion. Also performing was Catherine Yael Serota of Asheville, North Carolina, and raconteur C. Keith Young.
The Scary Stories is just the first event of Halloween weekend at Sycamore Shoals. The featured event is “Death Comes to Sabine Hill”, which depicts the customs and traditions observed in the early 19th century when families lost a loved one to death. The event is a historical interpretation staged in a 19th century Federalist-style home that served as the seat of the famed Taylor Family of Happy Valley.
All of the tours have been filled for today. There are still some spaces available for some of the tours on Saturday day and evening events. Online registration and ticket purchases may be done at: tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.