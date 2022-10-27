Sycamore Shoals State Park

Museum curator Chad Bogart introduced the scary storytellers to the audience Thursday night.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade.

Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad Bogart acted as master of ceremonies for the event. He told the crowd this was the first time the Scary Stories has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic and he was excited to get it going again. Bogart is also half of the Front Porch Storytellers, along with Mary Jane Kennedy.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

