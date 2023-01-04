National survey results released yesterday by Save the Children Action Network (SCAN), and featured in Fortune Magazine, illustrate profound food insecurity and child care challenges confronting rural Americans.

The data, fielded by Republican and Democratic pollsters, also points to popular solutions that carry ramifications impacting both the quality of life of millions of Americans and the national economy at the start of a new Congress.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.