ELIZABETHTON — The annual Covered Bridge Jamboree will take place this Saturday evening with bluegrass stars Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.
The event is always a special version of the weekly Covered Bridge Jams, held in the Covered Bridge Park in Downtown Elizabethton. The event, like all Covered Bridge Jam shows, is free.
Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out has made many appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and won many awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, including seven IBMA Vocal Group of the Year awards and six Male Vocalist of the Year awards. This group has solidified its place as one of the hottest groups in bluegrass for over 30 years.
The evening will also feature the Trinity Valley Travelers, a local bluegrass band and always a crowd pleaser.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s Bluegrass Jamboree and hope that everyone in the community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some awesome music in a beautiful setting,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “We are delighted to bring this special musical event that showcases an internationally known artist, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and the beauty of our Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton.”
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.