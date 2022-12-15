School is one of the first places that teenagers struggling with their mental health can go to find resources.
However, school systems in rural areas often struggle with funding, and the mental health resources they can offer their students is limited by cost and staffing shortages.
But despite their tight budgets, local rural school systems are making an effort to take care of their students’ mental health however they can.
And in Johnson County, that’s taking a proactive approach to their students’ mental health.
One resource the school system is about to implement at all grade levels is the PASS program.
“The students can go on and take a survey, and it is a proactive program,” said Edna Miller, the Johnson County Schools family resource center director. “They can take a survey of how they are feeling and what their concerns are and counselors can meet with them proactively. Instead of when we are in the crisis, maybe we can prevent the crisis.”
In addition to PASS, Miller said Johnson County Schools will also begin training administrators as part of the CARE Project in January. The CARE Project will provide training to school administrators on behavioral threat assessment and suicide prevention.
For Johnson County students already facing a crisis, though, resources are limited.
“We do have the school counselors,” Miller said. “That’s the basic resource at the high school. We are fortunate enough to have someone from Frontier Health who is actually housed at our high school for our high school and our middle school students.”
Miller said students who are struggling can work with the school counselors to set up a schedule for recurring visits. The school also employs a social worker and a child abuse coordinator to help if necessary. Those students who require more extensive services can be referred to services outside the school system.
“If we have a student that is thinking of harming themselves or committing suicide, we do have posters throughout the school of a number they can text,” said Miller. “It’s a national hotline where they can go and get immediate help.”
Miller said that she believes the best way to help students who may be experiencing mental health issues is to reach them before they enter into a crisis through proactive measures.
“I feel like they would benefit from more proactive resources,” said Miller.
In Unicoi County, relationships are the foundation of many of the mental health resources they offer students.
The Unicoi County School System employs two full-time counselors to help Unicoi County High School students cope with mental health issues.
“Students actually are pretty good about reaching out, and I give a lot of credit to the school counselors because they really are good at it, if it’s being in the lunchroom, if it’s being outside when the busses are loading or unloading, just that visibility that maybe that first time a student might feel comfortable just walking by and saying, ‘Hey, could I talk to you sometime?’ ” said Regina Harrell, the Unicoi County Schools health coordinator. “Versus having to actually do something formal or knock on a door even.”
Unicoi County Schools, much like Johnson County Schools, are working to provide more resources to students who are struggling.
This year, Unicoi County Schools used state funding to hire three student advocates. One student advocate is dedicated to serving students at UCHS.
“If there is a student who is experiencing chronic absenteeism, they are going to be the ones on the phone calling and saying, ‘Hey, we missed your child today,’ ” said Harrell. “‘Just wanted to check in.’ And then maybe they learn there is some type of barrier. There are all kinds of things that our families encounter.”
One of the biggest barriers Harrell said she sees students struggle with is transportation.
“As far as challenges, one of the biggest challenges is transportation,” said Harrell. “Many of our families struggle, especially if they live in the more remote areas of the county. Sometimes if they have transportation they may not have gas money. Sometimes transportation is not dependable. If they maybe are a family that shares a vehicle, and there are various people who need to go to work.”
Harrell said transportation often keeps students from accessing the mental health care they need.
“Even if we refer students and families to services, if they’re not provided within Unicoi County, many times transportation just creates a huge barrier,” Harrell said.
The counseling staff within the school system are constantly working to reach beyond the barriers and help students with their mental health, and Harrell believes the way to do that is through those personal relationships.
“I think mental health is an essential part of our overall health,” said Harrell. “It affects our ability to succeed at school, at work, really throughout life. And we all have challenges, life is hard sometimes, and just building those supports and, again, we really, truly believe the foundation is those relationships.”
