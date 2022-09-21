The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area.
Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. The event will be located at 1409 Indian Ridge Rd., Johnson City, Tenn.
The event is meant to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area and highlight the connection between mental health issues and drug addiction, recognizing them as illnesses rather than moral shortcomings, according to Ministerial Alliance Rev. Raford Johnson.
Prayers and the vigil will also honor those who have tragically passed away from fentanyl use and their families.
Johnson and Cory Whitfield, a black social worker and President of the Northeast Association of Black Social Workers, came together to make a youtube video explaining the importance of fentanyl awareness and how addiction treatment often goes hand in hand with mental health treatment.
