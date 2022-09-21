Round Table and Prayer Vigil

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church have joined forces to bring awareness to the impact of fentanyl and the connection between mental illness and addiction.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area.

Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. The event will be located at 1409 Indian Ridge Rd., Johnson City, Tenn.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you