People often take the time to donate blood, but not many people realize that dogs can be blood donors, too.
Posey, a Newfoundland, used to give blood at Robinson’s Animal Hospital before health issues forced her to quit.
Posey is one of seven Newfoundland dogs that Rebecca Henderson has owned over the years who have been on Robinson’s blood donor list.
Henderson said her dogs got started as blood donors after she took one to the office for a pedicure.
“I took her downtown and just dropped her off for a pedicure, and when I got back the phone was ringing, and it was Dr. Robinson,” said Henderson. “He didn’t say hello, he just said, ‘I need to know the answer to this question right now. I’ve got a dog that’s dying. Can I use some of your (dog’s) blood for a transfusion?’ And I said sure.”
According to Josh Hinkle, a veterinarian at Robinson’s Animal Hospital, the blood transfusion process for dogs is similar to the process for humans.
“It’s typically more of an emergency situation,” said Hinkle. “Those people will bring in their pet, and we’re able to do the blood collection. And it all happens at one time. We collect the blood directly from the donor, and it goes into a sterile collection bag, and then that bag is most of the time immediately given to the recipient.”
The blood collection process takes roughly an hour. Dogs with a calm demeanor are preferred for the donation process, but dogs can be sedated if necessary.
In Henderson’s case, alternate measures had to be taken to calm down one of her dogs for the donation process.
“She was bouncy and buoyant and all over the place,” said Henderson. “And for whatever reason, Dr. Robinson could not sedate her because it would cross the bloodline or whatever. So he had two or three techs play with the dog for an hour and a half to tire her out.”
In addition to a calm demeanor, there are several other requirements for a dog to donate blood. Hinkle said dogs go through a pre-screening before being eligible to donate.
Dogs added to the blood donor list need to weigh at least 60 pounds, be in generally good health and take flea, tick and heartworm preventatives.
“If somebody is interested in donating all that we would have to do is they can call here, and I could have a conversation with them on the phone, and we would probably want them to come in so we could do that pre-screen,” said Hinkle. “And as long as their (dog’s) health is good and they stay up to date on their vaccines and parasite control, then we would be glad to have them on the list.”
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
