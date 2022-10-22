Posey the Dog

Posey the dog, pictured with veterinarian Dr. Josh Hinkle, is a former blood donor at Robinson’s Animal Hospital.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

People often take the time to donate blood, but not many people realize that dogs can be blood donors, too.

Posey, a Newfoundland, used to give blood at Robinson’s Animal Hospital before health issues forced her to quit.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you