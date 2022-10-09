ELIZABETHTON — A lot of people have invested a lot of time and energy into the upcoming production “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which debuts at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Oct. 14.

But no one has devoted as much time and hard work to the production as Robert Clark, the set director, set designer, and master builder.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you