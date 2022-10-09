ELIZABETHTON — A lot of people have invested a lot of time and energy into the upcoming production “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which debuts at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Oct. 14.
But no one has devoted as much time and hard work to the production as Robert Clark, the set director, set designer, and master builder.
“I have put in 20 hours a week on this for the past eight weeks,” Clark said. “I could have built a house in that time.”
This is his first time building a major set for a play, but it is work that Clark has loved to do his entire life. Clark said his father was employed in the rayon plants in Elizabethton, but he liked to build things and he transferred that love to Robert. Like his dad, he loved to work with his hands, but chose a profession in which he could not employ his skills.
For 26 years, Clark was a teacher in the Carter County School System. He taught at Southside, Keenburg and Happy Valley. He did get to build small sets when he was at Southside and the seventh- and eighth-graders put on plays. But those were made out of cardboard he was able to get from the box factory.
After he retired from teaching, Clark did not have a lot of time to build things. He got a job teaching driver safety for big corporations like Exxon Mobil. He traveled the world, teaching in Southeast Asia, India, and South Africa. While he must have been really good to keep the job so long, he did admit to having to adjust his perceptions the first time he taught in India, where they drive on the left side. While working for a pharmaceutical company, Clark said he was flown to California to teach one person.
Clark still managed to get in time to do some building. He said he inherited a family house that was only 900 square feet. By the time he had finished, he had added two apartments and made it 1,000 square feet larger. His Aunt Mary came to live in one of the apartments he built.
Clark had always combined his love of plays and his love of building ever since his days of teaching at Southside Elementary. He said he would go to see plays on Broadway and pay close attention to the way the sets were built.
That study came in handy when he began working on the set for “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
He knew he would have to build it sturdy, since Teddy charges up the stairs in the play, recreating in his own mind the charge up San Juan Hill. The set he built is portable, but he said it takes four men to move it. “It’s real sturdy,” Clark said.
There are other improvements he made to the stage that are more permanent and will help keep the actors safe.
His hard work and dedication to building a beautiful and safe set are much appreciated by the cast.
In the program for the play, the identification of Clark as the set designer ends with this quote: “The cast and the crew are so thankful for the beautiful Brewster home right here on the Bonnie Kate stage.”