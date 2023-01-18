ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
The event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. in the Conference Center of the state park.
Following the registration, Ryan Huish will present his program at 9:30. His talk will be on “Appalachian Ethnobotany and Agroforestry: What we can learn from the rich biocultural heritage and traditional relationships with native plants?” Humans have had relationships with hundreds of Appalachian species to help provide food, medicine, craft, ceremony, and more. Interdisciplinary research helps us understand the significance of this rich biological heritage in south-central Appalachia. For example, wild/tended native food and medicinal plants play valuable but often overlooked roles in agricultural systems and cultural sovereignties — in the past, present and future.
Huish is a professor of biology at the University of Virginia at Wise. He serves as an advisor for the Tongan Indigenous Pharmaceutical Society, is the founder and director of the Oak Conservation Alliance, curator of the J. Rex Baird Herbarium and Ethnobotanical Archives, and a member of Society for Economic Botany and the Society of Ethnobiology.
At 10:30 a.m. Amy Van Devender will present her program on “Early Malacologists of the Appalachians”. For over 170 years Roan Mountain has been a focus for malacologists. When collecting information about snail distributions in North Carolina, Amy Van Devender noticed that many of the mountain species were named for women. The women didn’t describe the new species, but they found them. She will tell about Annie Elizabeth Law and Mary Andrews, who were traversing the mountains of the region several decades before Henry Pilsbry published his work on the Great Smoky Mountains.
Amy Van Devender has worked on multiple land snail projects for the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, has advocated for land snails and has written rare species accounts while serving on the Malacology Advisory Board for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. She and her husband Wayne conducted the survey of snails of the Blue Ridge Parkway and are writing a book on the land snails of North Carolina.
At 11:30 a.m. Wayne Van Devender will present his program “Amphibians of the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains”. While none of the frogs species of Roan Mountain are currently threatened or endangered, many of them are interesting in their own right. The Appalachians are a global biodiversity hot spot for salamanders and the region does include a number of species of concern to conservationists. Wayne Van Devender will share his photography and acquaint listeners to some of these beautiful beasts and their habits.
Wayne Van Devender has actively served as a member and held offices in the North Carolina Herpetology Society, Herpetologists’ League, Society of the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles, and Association of Southern Biologists. He has done research at Yale and Michigan, and taught at Oklahoma State University. He retired from Appalachian State University in 2016 after 38 years as a professor.
Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. Bag lunches are $8.50 and are available by pre-paid reservation. The lunch descriptions and reservations are available on the Friends of Roan Mountain website at https://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/_files/ugd/3cc564_a1c1fa817f0d4cff8b6a169f02709c69.pdf.
During lunch, there will be a lunchtime program presented by Becky Smucker on “Mosses, Liverworts, and Hornworts in Roan Mountain State Park. Bryophytes were recently surveyed by Smucker in the park through a grant from the Friends of Roan Mountain and support from the Tennessee Natural Heritage Program.
Smucker is a field bryologist with experience in the Eastern United States and has completed surveys for the United States Forest Service, the National Park, state parks, environmental business and non-profits, natural heritage programs and private land.
Post lunch activities will include four hikes, which will leave from the Conference Center. There will also be a concurrent indoor discussion. Pre-registration for these activities is not required. The four hikes will form up at the Conference Center at 1:15 p.m.
Hike 1 will be a botany trip to Twin Springs, with trip leader Jamie Donaldson (John C. Warden Herbarium adjunct curator at East Tennessee State University). The hike will explore and discover the intriguing plant life at Twin Springs Recreation Area during the winter. The hike is rated moderate and includes carpooling.
Hike 2 will be animal tracking, with trip leader Marty Silver (ranger at Warrior’s Path State Park). The hike is will use animal tracks and animal signs on a hike near the Doe River. The hike is rated easy and kid friendly.
Hike 3 will be on birds of Roan Mountain, with trip leader Larry McDaniel (president of Bristol Bird Club). The hike will teach about birds that can be found in and around Roan Mountain State Park. The hike is rated easy and kid friendly.
Hike 4 will be on the Northwoods of the South, with trip leader Cade Campbell (naturalist and biology student at East Tennessee State University). Roan Mountain has many deep connections to the boreal forest. Learn about these ancient similarities while exploring the ecology of winter in the spruce-fir forest. The hike is rated moderate and kid friendly. It includes carpooling.
To register online, go to friendsofroanmountain.org. Members and children are admitted free. The fee for nonmembers is $10.