ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.

The event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. in the Conference Center of the state park.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you