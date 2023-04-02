ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a Leave No Trace trainer workshop and retreat weekend this spring. Leave No Trace is a set of outdoor ethics that helps people make decisions about how to enjoy and protect the outdoors.
Park Ranger Marcianne O’Day said “becoming a Leave No Trace instructor is a great opportunity to learn more about how we impact the outdoors and prepare to share that knowledge with others. There are no prerequisites beyond a desire to learn more about the outdoors and take care of it.”
O’Day said the Roan Mountain workshop will be different from the usual Leave No Trace trainer workshops. “Firstly, we’re the first hybrid Leave No Trace training program, where part of the instruction is online and part is in-person. Usually, this is a two-day jam-packed 16-hour training experience, but we wanted to slow it down a little and give our participants more time to enjoy being here at Roan Mountain, so we’ll be doing some relaxing recreational activities here with our extra time, and enjoy learning the material at a bit slower pace.” O’Day said the second reason the course is a bit different is that “we’re welcoming a mix of more and less-experienced outdoor enthusiasts into the class. Usually the participants who sign up are attending for professional reasons, but we’ve got a number of folks coming out of personal interest and just wanting to enjoy the outdoors more. Having a diverse mix really helps ensure a good learning experience. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone and learning more from their perspectives.”
The course will begin with two virtual sessions, where basic program concepts will be covered to prepare for the in-person instruction. These virtual sessions will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday May 4 from 7-9 p.m. The 16-hour workshop at the park will take place on May 12-14. Participants who attend all sessions will fulfill all requirements for the 16-hour Leave No Trace Trainer course and enjoy a weekend at beautiful Roan Mountain State Park.
The Registration fee is $160 and includes:
•Front country camping in the Roan Mountain State Park group camp;
•16-hour trainer course meeting Leave No Trace national training standards;