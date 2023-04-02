Roan Mountain State Park

The weekend Leave No Trace trainer workshop at Roan Mountain State Park in May will include some time to enjoy some of the beauty of the park.

 Roan Mountain State Park

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a Leave No Trace trainer workshop and retreat weekend this spring. Leave No Trace is a set of outdoor ethics that helps people make decisions about how to enjoy and protect the outdoors.

Park Ranger Marcianne O’Day said “becoming a Leave No Trace instructor is a great opportunity to learn more about how we impact the outdoors and prepare to share that knowledge with others. There are no prerequisites beyond a desire to learn more about the outdoors and take care of it.”

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

