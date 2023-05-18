ROAN MOUNTAIN — With the end of the school year, Roan Mountain State Park has started its interpretive programs for the summer. The public is invited to the educational programs to learn about the natural and cultural history of the region. Advance registration is required and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com. Children must be accompanied by an adult during programs.
Here are the programs for May:
Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.: Firecraft wilderness survival/bushcraft skill. Park Ranger James Holland will present the various methods of lighting a fire without matches. Instruction will include using a ferro rod, fire from batteries, traditional flint and steel, burning lens, and fire piston. (Fee is $8 per person, $5 for children 12 and under), meet at park headquarters.
Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.: Buschraft soup and salad. Ranger Holland will make wild soup and salad from the finest (or whatever can be found) outdoor ingredients. Hone your culinary skills using boullion base combined with quality ingredients such as ants, cattail root, tree bark or other wild edibles for a tasty soup. Don’t forget the salad, as various greens available from the forest and field will make a (hopefully) refreshing companion to the wild comfort soup. Participants may bring their backpacking stove and cookware for preparing an individual meal, or choose to be creative with the group. (Fee is $10 per person). Meet at Shed 3 parking area.
Friday, May 26: Friday Night Music in the Park, The Corklickers. An evening of music in nature. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome.
Saturday, May 27 from 2-4 p.m.: Fly-tying for beginners. Ranger Phil Hylen will present a 2-hour class on the basics of the art of fly-tying and assist participants in making their first fly. The class will also be introduced to some common aquatic critters that are the models for the art of fly making(Fee is $10 per person). If a youth is registering, parents are asked to stay and assist the minor during the class. Assisting parents are not required to register unless they want to make their own flies as well. The class will take place at the Roan Mountain State Park Visitor Center.
Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28: The park the long weekend with three family fun activities led by the park’s seasonal interpreters, Lauren and Chloe at Shelter No. 1 on Saturday and the Park Amphitheater on Sunday. The schedule for each day is as follows?
10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Tie Dye. Bring your own shirts or limited sizes available for $5 each.