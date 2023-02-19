Roan Mountain State Park
Roan Mountain State Park

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Two special events are being offered to the public in the coming weeks at Roan Mountain State Park.

The first event on the calendar is the first in a new speaker series at Roan Mountain State Park called “Coffee & Culture.” The event is “Dark Skies at Roan Mountain” and takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

