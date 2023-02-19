ROAN MOUNTAIN — Two special events are being offered to the public in the coming weeks at Roan Mountain State Park.
The first event on the calendar is the first in a new speaker series at Roan Mountain State Park called “Coffee & Culture.” The event is “Dark Skies at Roan Mountain” and takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.
In 2015, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area earned Silver-tier International Dark Sky Park designation. It became the first state park in the Southeast to gain the recognition. Visitors can enjoy sweeping, rich views of the night sky similar to those found in many Western states.
Achieving this designation required a detailed multi-year process of measurement, evaluation, planning, advocacy and commitment. Join Park Manager Monique Johnson (Cordell Hull Birthplace State Historic Park) and Park Ranger Michael Hodge (Pickett CCC Memorial State Park) to learn more about Dark Skies, why they matter and what we can do to improve viewing conditions in our region.
Coffee and light refreshments are provided. The series is free, although donations are appreciated and will be used to fund refreshments.
In the coming weeks, the Coffee & Culture series will include:
• March 31 — Dr. Jane MacMorran: The Scots-Irish in Appalachia;
• April 21 — Spring Ceili Dance;
• April 22 — Whodunnit? w/Detective Ralph Mayercik;
• May 6 — Tech N Nature w/Ranger Cory Franklin.
The other special event being offered in the coming weeks is an offshoot of last year’s fall hiking marathon. Ranger Marcianne O’Day said: “We had such a good time at our fall hiking marathon that we decided to do it again.” Registration for the new event closes on March 10 and may be made by going to https://bit.ly/RMSP-noflattrails.
The new event is the No Flat Trails 26.2 and 13.1 Hiking Marathon. The park will be hosting the event from March 18 through April 16. Participants will have roughy 30 days to complete the marathon or half marathon. The trails to be used are listed below. This is a self-paced, self-guided, honor system hike. Registration is required. The cost is $35 (The cost is $10 without the T-shirt and water bottle).
The event will kick off with a Ranger-guided Spring Hike on March 18.
A celebration lunch will be held April 16 at 1 p.m. at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center.
Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash. All dogs that participate will receive a bandana at the April 16 celebration lunch. Hikers are reminded to clean up after your pet.
The Park Trails are:
• Peg Leg Loop: 0.35 mile;
• Forest Road: 2.75 miles (one way);
• Chestnut Ridge: 1.95 miles (one way);
• Moonshiners Run: 0.95 mile (one way);
• Turkey Trot: 0.25 mile (one way);
• Blue 2: 1.35 miles;
• Raven Rock: 1 mile;
• Tom Gray: .4 mile;
• Fred Behrend: 2.35 miles;
• Riverside: 0.5 mile (one way).
Optional Trails:
• Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area Birchfield Trail: 0.95 mile;
• Shell Hollow Trail: 0.85 mile;
• Overmountain Victory Trail National Historic Trail: 7 miles (out and back);
• Appalachian Trail: Carvers Gap to U.S. Highway 19E: 14.8 miles (one way);