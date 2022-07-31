ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Friends of Roan Mountain has announced the 60th Annual Fall Naturalist Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Roan Mountain State Park.
The weekend includes speakers on Friday and Saturday evening, along with a host of varied, family-oriented field trips and explorations in the state park, highlands of the Roan, and surrounding area.
Evening programs meet at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center, 1011 Tenn. Highway 143, Roan Mountain. Field trips and hikes meet in the field next to the cabin area entrance.
The rally begins with registration at the conference center on Friday at 5:30 p.m. All activities are free for Friends of Roan Mountain members. The fees for all activities for all weekend for non members is $15. Children under 18 and students are admitted free.
The evening program on Friday will be presented by Kelby Ouchley at 7:30 p.m. in the conference center. His program is entitled “Atop Your Mountain, Along My Bayou - Seeking the Connections”.
Ouchley is a biologist and writer. He managed national wildlife refuges for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services for 30 years. Since 1995 he has written and narrated “Bayou-Diversity”, an award-winning weekly conservation program on public radio. He produces a popular Facebook blog titled “Bayou-Diversity” (https://www.facebook.com/BayouDiversity). His six published books include a historical novel, natural resources of Louisiana, a comprehensive book on alligators, and a dictionary for naturalists. The LSU Press will release his latest book, “Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp - A Naturalist’s Memoir of Place” in September.
Ouchley has received the Louisiana Governor’s Conservationist of the Year award, the Caroline Dorman Master Naturalist’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Louisiana Ornithological Society’s lifetime achievement award. With his wife, Amy, he lives on the edge of Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp near Rocky Branch, La., in a cypress house surrounded by white oaks and black hickories.
Ouchley said his Friday night program will focus on the concept of connections - links between plants or animals and their habitat “and now naive we as a modern society have become in regards to these life-sustaining links. As a species and as individuals there is little we do that does not impact other living things by affecting connections. Using examples pertinent to this venue at Roan Mountain and my home along a Louisiana bayou, I will illustrate that ‘we don’t yet know what we don’t know’ about how important it is to maintain robust biodiversity and naturally functioning ecosystems for our own well being.
Following the program, there will be a moth party, led by Larry McDaniel at 9 p.m.
The Saturday morning field trips will begin at 8:30 a.m. The various field trips will carpool from the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance.
The field trips are:
•Birds, led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
•Wildflowers, led by Guy Mauldin;
•Useful Plants, led by Marty Silver;
•Mushrooms, led by Cindy Fowler and Ken Crouse;
•Spiders, led by T.J. Jones;
•Snakes, led by Philip Hylen;
*Geology of Roan High Bluff, led by Arthur Merschat
At 11 a.m. activities at the conference center will begin with fossil casting for all ages led by Mick Whitelaw.
A lunch time slide show will be presented by Marty Silver.
Lunch will be bag lunches served in the conference center. Bag lunches may be preordered for $7.50 and must be prepaid by Sept. 6.
Saturday afternoon field trips will begin at 2 p.m. They include
•Stream Ecology, led by Bart Carter and Anna Gizzard;
*Geology of Roan Mountain, led by Mick Whitelaw;
*Butterfield and other Insects, led by Don Holt;
•Wildlife Tracking, led by Marty Silver;
*Mosses and Liverworts, led by Jim Goldsmith;
•Salamanders, led by Tyler Wicks;
•Appalachian Cove Forest Exploration, led by Cade Campbell.
The Saturday evening program will be Arthur J. Merschat, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey and an adjunct research professor at Appalachian State University. As co-project chief of the USGS Piedmont and Blue Ridge Project, Merschat’s primary research goal is to create detailed geologic maps, with a special interest in complexly deformed crystalline rocks. Merschat has spent more than two decades studying the structure and tectonics of the Appalachians and has worked on geologic mapping projects in the southern Appalachians, New England, and Adirondacks. He is part of a collaborative research group investigating the Sparta N.C. earthquake and the Little River fault. His research is supported by the USGS National Cooperative Geologic Mapping Program and Earthquake Hazards Program.
Merschat’s program focuses on the Aug. 9, 2020 Sparta, N.C. earthquake, which produced the first documented co-seismic surface rupture in the Eastern U.S. _ the Little River Fault. The research into the earthquake documents nearly 4 kilometers of co-seismic surface rupture, older brittle faults oriented similar to surface rupture, and soft sediment deformation in alluvium from several locations. This presentation highlights connections between the Sparta earthquake and existing brittle faults, paloesiesmicity, and landscape evolution in the Blue Ridge.
The Sunday morning field trips b begin at 9 a.m. and will include:
•Birds, led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society;
•Rare Plants of Roan Highlands, led by Gary Kaufman;
*Mushrooms, led by Mike Gartin.
The Sunday afternoon field trips will begin at 2 p.m. and will include:
*Butterflies and Other Insects, led by Lance Jessee;
•Birds of Prey, led by Philip Hylen.
To register, go to the Friends of Roan Mountain website: http://www.friendsofroanmtn.org.