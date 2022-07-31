ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Friends of Roan Mountain has announced the 60th Annual Fall Naturalist Rally will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Roan Mountain State Park.

The weekend includes speakers on Friday and Saturday evening, along with a host of varied, family-oriented field trips and explorations in the state park, highlands of the Roan, and surrounding area.

